5 Countries With Travel Warnings Issued By The Government Of Canada
If you've been itching for a nice vacation, you can finally travel with a lot less stress. However, that doesn't mean Canadians can just book a trip anywhere they please — at least not for the time being.
The Government of Canada has issued a handful of travel warnings, alerting Canadians of many destinations that travellers should avoid at all costs, or exercise a high degree of caution when visiting.
With petty crime, terrorism, violence and civil unrest, to name a few, it's important to check the global travel advisory status of the places you wish to visit before buying that plane ticket.
Here are five countries with current travel warnings issued by the feds.
Philippines
As of July 14, 2022, the Canadian government has issued a travel warning for the Philippines, advising Canadians to visit with a "high degree of caution."
Canadians should be wary of crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping throughout the Philippines. There are also a few regional risks where travellers should avoid all travel, including in the Sulu archipelago region, western and central Mindanao and eastern Mindanao.
Chile
The Canadian government updated its travel advisory for Chile on July 22, warning travellers to "exercise a high degree of caution," when visiting Chile. The warning is in effect due to ongoing civil unrest and demonstrations throughout the country.
Travellers should also be cautious when it comes to crime. Petty crimes, including pickpocketing and purse snatching, occur often, particularly in Santiago, Calama, Valparaíso and Viña del Mar. Violent crime is also on the rise as armed assaults have increased significantly since the beginning of 2019 in Chile.
Madagascar
Per the federal government, Canadians should "exercise a high degree of caution," when visiting Madagascar. There is also a regional risk for Batterie Beach, just north of Toliara, where violent assaults have occurred. Canadians are urged to "avoid all travel," to this region.
There are also many demonstrations throughout Madagascar, and they can turn violent at any time. Additionally, crime is quite widespread, as armed gangs are known to commit home invasions and kidnapping and to stalk areas where foreigners gather.
Morocco
As of July 22, 2022, the Government of Canada is urging all Canadian to "exercise a high degree of caution," when visiting Morocco.
It's best to "avoid all travel," with border regions of Western Sahara, per the feds. Threats of terrorism and attacks are also of danger to foreigners. Targets often include government buildings, including schools, places of worship, airports and other transportation hubs, as well as public areas such as tourist attractions, restaurants and bars.
Bahamas
Canadian travellers wishing to visit the Bahamas should do so with a "high degree of caution."
Crime, including violent crime, still occurs in the Bahamas, mainly on the islands of Grand Bahama and New Providence. Additionally, armed robberies, burglaries, purse snatching, theft, fraud and sexual assaults are the most common types of crime committed against travellers in areas such as Freeport and Nassau.
Women should also be extra cautious as sexual assault occurs frequently, particularly near hotels, in hotel rooms, in casinos, on cruise ships and on the beach. The governement website recommends checking out the Women's Safe-Travel Guide.
