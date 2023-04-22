health canada

5 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."

The canned food, soup and cookies aisle of a Canadian grocery store.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued recalls for several food items sold across Canada for several reasons, including microbial contamination and undeclared ingredients.

Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.

Here are the five recalled foods to look out for:

Hot sauce

Recalled Item: Hot (Sauce) | Variable | All units made from March 8, 2023, up to March 18, 2023.

Recall Reason: Health Canada indicated that the affected hot sauce has been recalled due to Bacillus cereus, a foodborne bacteria.

More information

Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl

Recalled Item: Boosh Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl | 275 g

Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label," the recall report says.

More information

Angus Beef Burgers

Recalled Item: M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers | 852 g

Recall Reason: "M&M Food Market brand Angus Beef Burgers recalled due to undeclared gluten and wheat," Health Canada said.

More information

Plant-based Schnitzels

Recalled Item: Plantein Plant-based Schnitzels | 500 g and 6 kg

Recall Reason: Per the report, "the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label."

More information

Dark Chocolate

Recalled Items:

  • Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts | 78 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almonds | 78 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate | 48 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Flat Truffled Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny) | 95 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Flat Truffled Dark Chocolate Santa) | 95 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 110 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 150 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 200 g
  • Nelson’s Chocofellar None (Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny) | 300 g

Recall Reason: The CFIA has recalled these products because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

More information

