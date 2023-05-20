6 Food Items Have Been Recalled Across Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued recalls for several food items sold across Canada for reasons including microbial contamination, the presence of insects and undeclared ingredients.
Health Canada has published several recall warnings, urging consumers to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the six recalled foods to look out for:
Vegan Cheddar Pierogies
Recalled Food: Nina's Pierogies Vegan Cheddar Pierogies | 450 g
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label," the Health Canada report says.
Enoki Mushroom
Recalled Food: Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushroom | 200 g
Recall Reason: The recalled mushrooms are being recalled due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination, the recall report says.
Hidden Valley Ranch
Recalled Food: Hidden Valley The Original Ranch Homestyle Topping & Dressing | 2 x 40 oz
Recall Reason: The Hidden Valley Ranch product has been recalled across Canada due to undeclared mustard.
San Daniele & Mastro Mortadella
Recalled Foods:
- Mastro Mortadella | Approx. 4 kg
- San Daniele Mortadella | Approx. 7 kg
- San Daniele Mortadella | Approx. 7.6 kg
- San Daniele Mortadella | Approx. 4.5 kg
- San Daniele Mortadella | Approx. 6 kg
Recall Reason: "San Daniele brand and Mastro brand Mortadella recalled due to undeclared pistachio," Health Canada indicated.
Coconut Curry Cauliflower Bowl
Recalled Food: Boosh Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl | 275 g
Recall Reason: Per the recall report, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label."
Medjool Dates
Recalled Food: Natural Delights Medjool Dates | 907 g
Recall Reason: The recalled product, which has been sold nationwide, is being removed from the marketplace due to the presence of insects.
