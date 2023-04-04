A Canada-U.S. Train Route Was Ranked One Of The Best In North America
Take the scenic route south. 🚆
Amtrak's Toronto to New York line steamed ahead of the competition to take the top spot in a North American train ranking. The Maple Leaf, which runs through picturesque rural New York, has won the #1 Passengers' Choice Award from booking site Wanderu, beating out all other trains across the U.S. and Canada.
Fans of the line say the train has all the bells and whistles (literally, there is a whistle) to make each journey a memorable one. The route crosses scenic vistas near Niagara Falls and the Finger Lakes. Passengers can soak in the stunning views while enjoying a comfortable ride.
With plush seats, ample legroom and free Wi-Fi, travelers can sit back, relax, and stay connected on their journey. Passengers who've taken the route also praise the train line for its efficiency and reliability.
"Very comfortable, good price and clean too," wrote one reviewer, whose rating factored into the award outcome of Best Train Line in the U.S.
Wanderu analyzed passenger reviews for trips where tickets were purchased on the platform between January and December last year. Each review includes an overall rating, plus ratings for features of passengers’ trips, like comfort, timeliness, staff, value and condition.
“My favourite thing about the awards is the fact that they are based entirely on feedback we’ve gathered directly from people who have actually traveled with these bus and train carriers,” Wanderu CEO Polina Raygorodskaya said in a statement.
“That makes these accolades a genuine representation of the highest quality ground travel service available out there as experienced by the passengers themselves.”
Amtrak's Maple Leaf network features 298 routes that connect 17 cities and 22 stations. With just under 200 trips every day, you have ample opportunity to try it out for this year's train revival.