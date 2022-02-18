Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 quebec

A Fed-Up Quebec Business Owner Says She'll Risk The Fines To See Maskless Customers Smile

She's making masks optional for customers — and could be fined up to $6,000.

Senior Editor
A Fed-Up Quebec Business Owner Says She'll Risk The Fines To See Maskless Customers Smile
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Marie-Pier Labelle says she's willing to risk thousands of dollars in fines to see her customers smile again. The owner of L'Assomption juice and smoothie bar Nutrition Xtreme announced on February 15 that she's making masks optional inside the store despite the Quebec mask mandate, which makes face-coverings mandatory in indoor or enclosed spaces.

Nutrition Xtreme employees will keep wearing their masks, Labelle said.

In a message to MTL Blog, she described her frustration after two years of mandatory masking with no end in sight. "We are not puppets it is time that we stand up," she said.

Labelle also worries about the well-being of her children. She said enforcing the use of face-coverings has been a "big fight" in her household since the beginning of the mandate. "This is far from being a life for them."

"I am aware that I can get tickets but what is more important? Our mental health or the ticket?" she asked.

"Seeing the beautiful smiles of my clients is so good. To see this happiness in front of me is much more important to me than a ticket!"

The Ministry of Health, however, stands firm on the issue. In a statement sent to MTL Blog, the ministry said that while it "understands" mask fatigue, it insists that businesses continue to enforce public health rules.

Individuals and businesses who do not comply are liable to fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

As other jurisdictions in North America drop their mask mandates, Quebec still hasn't given a clear indication of when residents can stop wearing face-coverings in indoor public settings.

At the beginning of February, interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said masking will last until "at least" mid-March and likely beyond.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Group Of Quebec Health Care Workers Is So Fed Up It’s Complaining To The UN

The issue: mandatory overtime.

Ryunosuke Kikuno | Unsplash

It's no secret in Quebec that health care workers feel overworked. But now the situation could take on global implications.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) labour organization has reached out to the U.N. to intervene in Quebec's health care management practices, particularly when it comes to "mandatory overtime," which is when a worker is required to cover shifts following their full workday.

Keep ReadingShow less

Canada's Border Measures Have Changed — Here's What You Need To Know

The government has officially eased its border restrictions.

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

On February 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) issued a news release announcing a number of changes to the current border measures. The federal government said it is beginning to enter a phase of adjusting travel restrictions, which will allow Canada to move toward a "more sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19."

As of February 28, on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers will be eased. According to the news release, "Travellers arriving to Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, will be randomly selected for arrival testing."

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

Don't Toss Your Quebec Vaccine Passport Just Yet, You Might Still Need It

Don't delete the VaxiCode app just yet!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On February 15, Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau held a press conference to announce the end of Quebec's vaccine passport. However, the passport is still here to stay under certain criteria.

The vaccine passport first came into effect throughout Quebec on September 1, 2021, and will officially be suspended for big stores, the SAQ and SQDC as of February 16.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

The SAQ, SQDC & Big Stores Are Ditching The Quebec Vaccine Passport As Of Wednesday

This is just the beginning.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the beginning of the end of the Quebec vaccine passport. As of Wednesday, February 16, the provincial cannabis and liquor stores, the SQDC and SAQ, will no longer ask customers to present proof of vaccination.

Stores with areas of more than 1,500 square metres, which have required the vaccine passport since January 24, will also drop the measure.

Keep ReadingShow less