covid-19 quebec

A Quebec Business Says It's Making Masks Optional For Customers

Masks are still required in indoor public spaces.

Senior Editor
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

A Quebec business says it's making masks optional for customers even though the province still requires face coverings in indoor or enclosed spaces. The Journal de Montréal was the first to report this story.

"Whether you wear your mask or not, the important thing is to feel good," L'Assomption juice and smoothie bar Nutrition Xtreme wrote in a February 12 Facebook post. It assured that employees will continue to wear masks.

Accompanying the post is a TikTok video showing customers removing their masks and a door sign that reads, "here, we respect your choice," a take on the government-issued signs for businesses that communicate the provincial masking requirement.

The TikTok is from the account @mariepierlabelle. Marie-Pier Labelle is listed on Quebec's registry of enterprises as the business owner.

MTL Blog has reached out to Nutrition Xtreme, as well as what appears to be Labelle's Instagram account for a comment on this story. This article will be updated if we receive a response.

Labelle told the Journal de Montréal that, in her view, public health rules have become "more a question of punishment than protection."

It's still unclear if or when Quebec plans to lift its mask mandate, which has been in place since July 2020. Businesses that don't enforce the measure can be fined up to $6,000.

National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau has said mask-wearing will continue until at least mid-March 2022 and likely beyond.

"We don't currently foresee lifting mask-wearing," he said at a February 8 press conference. "It remains a very effective measure for reducing the contagion."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

