Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

A List Of The New Rules In Quebec Being Put In Place As Of Monday

Say bye-bye to your big holiday parties...

A List Of The New Rules In Quebec Being Put In Place As Of Monday
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant in La Belle Province seems to have the provincial government nervous — nervous enough to impose new rules in Quebec and go back on past promises for the holiday season.

As announced at a press conference on Thursday, December 16, starting on Monday, December 20, "high-risk activities" like dancing, karaoke, and office parties are yet again going to be "forbidden" in the province.

And the new rules don't stop there. A whole lot of establishments in the province will be forced to go down to 50% capacity.

Restaurants and bars are only permitted to have 50% capacity starting Monday.

Stores, theatres and venues will also be down to half capacity on December 20.

The same will be applied to cinemas and other public events or performances where people must stay seated and masked except to eat or drink.

As for places of worship, they will now require a vaccine passport to enter, along with seeing their capacity go down to 50% or a maximum of 250 people. You won't need a vaccine passport for a wedding or a funeral though, so long as there aren't more than 25 people present.

Starting December 20, all sport tournaments and competitions will be suspended.

On this same day, gyms will have to reduce their capacity by half as well. All people present in gyms will yet again have to practice 2-metre physical distancing.

And since Christmas is only five days away, it's important to note that the plan the provincial government announced on December 7 to allow as many as 20 fully vaccinated people at private gatherings for the holidays is no longer a thing.

Due to the presence of the Omicron variant, only a maximum of 10 people or occupants from three households are allowed to attend an indoor private gathering.* And it's going to stay that way for the next little while, including for Christmas and NYE.

* This article was updated.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec's Clic Santé Website Broke & Demand For Appointments Is Predictably Astronomical

The website was down for a while on Monday morning.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On Monday morning, over 83,000 Quebecers made a mad scramble to book appointments on the Clic Santé website. The morning rush apparently shut down the website for a short while, stalling anyone who wanted to get a vaccination or test appointment before the holidays.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé posted on Twitter about the shutdown, citing "technical difficulties."

Keep Reading Show less

Some Quebec Pharmacy Websites Have Crashed As Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests Become Available

Meanwhile, new health rules are taking effect.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, MTL Blog

On the day that rapid COVID-19 tests are supposed to become available at Quebec pharmacies, several of their websites have crashed.

At 8:00 a.m., the websites of Jean Coutu, Familiprix and Brunet were not functioning, each displaying an internal server error. As of 8:30 a.m., the Familiprix site appeared to be up again.

Keep Reading Show less

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Will Be Available In Quebec Pharmacies Monday

Distributors say the first 200,000 kits have been shipped out.

Kontakt5956 | Dreamstime

As the Omicron variant surges across Quebec, health experts have pointed to rapid tests as one of the tools the public can use to try to stay safe from rising case counts and protect others. And those kits will be available at select pharmacies tomorrow — while supplies last.

In a news release issued Sunday, the Association québécoise des distributeurs en pharmacie (AQDP) said more than 200,000 kits would be available around Quebec on Monday, December 20 — the first of some 800,000 kits the Quebec government said would be available for free by the start of the holiday season.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Just Broke Its Highest-Ever Daily COVID-19 Case Count... Again

The last record was just broken on December 16.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

The rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec doesn't look like it'll be slowing down anytime soon... The Government of Quebec has admitted to its concern of the presence of the Omicron variant, and with seemingly good reason since the province just broke another record of new daily cases of COVID-19 reported for December 18.

The ministry of health recorded 3,846 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a rise of 29 hospitalizations, including five more people in intensive care.

Keep Reading Show less