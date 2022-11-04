A Hit-And-Run In Montreal Has Left A Man In Critical Condition
Police have arrested a 42-year-old.
Senior Editor
40m
A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after what Montreal police say was a hit-and-run in the borough of Ville-Marie.
The incident occurred near the intersection of boulevard René-Lévesque and rue de la Visitation just after 1 a.m. Officers arrived to find the unconscious victim on the ground. He was brought to the hospital.
Police later located a suspect vehicle in Outremont and arrested a 42-year-old man, who was brought to an investigation centre to face questioning, a police spokesperson told MTL Blog.
A perimeter that the SPVM had erected on boulevard René-Lévesque was lifted by 5:30 a.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.