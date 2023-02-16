A Montreal To Toronto High-Speed Train Might Actually Happen
Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.🚆
This might — finally — be the moment for a high-speed train from Montreal to Toronto. Two Montreal city councillors are set to introduce a motion calling on the federal government to pursue a high-speed rail (or HSR; TGV, train à grande vitesse, in French) project between Quebec City and the Ontario capital. They're the latest politicians to push Ottawa to dream bigger than its current plans for "high-frequency rail."
"The enthusiasm is palpable for high-speed rail in the Quebec-Toronto corridor," Montreal City Councillor Craig Sauvé, who co-authored the motion with Councillor Serge Sasseville, said in a press release. "It would be a huge legacy for quality of life and for the environment."
According to the councillors, such an HSR project would cut trips between Montreal and Toronto down to three hours, trips between Montreal and Quebec City to one hour, 40 minutes, and trips between Montreal and Ottawa to one hour.
Sauvé said he hopes the Montreal City Council will vote unanimously in favour of the motion. In commentsshared with Journal Metro, Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault have already expressed support for a TGV.
Canada is already moving forward with a high-frequency rail (HFR) project. When he first announced the initiative in May 2022, federal Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra stopped short of promising it will eventually lead to high-speed service.
That HFR project has its own challenges. To make it work, the government would need to carve out its own path for new train tracks. VIA Rail currently shares tracks with CN.
