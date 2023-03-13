Amtrak's Montreal To New York City Train Line Is Reopening In April
Back in loco-motion! 🚆
The Adirondack train line connecting Montreal and New York City is on track to reopen next month. The route that passes through Albany, Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga has been closed since the onset of the pandemic.
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the line would resume service on April 3, following a phone call with the president of Amtrak.
"Families throughout Upstate New York and the North Country rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves as a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region," she said in a statement.
The Adirondack line — dubbed "one of the 10 most beautiful train trips in the world" by National Geographic Travelermagazine — offers a 10-hour trip from Montreal to Manhattan "through the lush wine country of the Hudson Valley." Travellers can also extend their travel from New York to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, DC
The service shut down in 2020 due to COVID-complicated cross-border travel restrictions. It is one of three major train lines connecting Canada and the U.S.
Amtrak resumed its Maple Leaf line from New York City to Toronto last July. On the West Coast, the Cascades train line from Vancouver to Seattle reopened in September.
Tickets aren't yet available for the reopening northeast line, but Montrealers can at least start planning to take the affordable and sustainable travel option to visit the Big Apple starting in the spring.