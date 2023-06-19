A New Montreal Terrasse With Tropical Oasis Vibes Is Opening This June (PHOTOS)
Montreal… meet Ciel Rose.
Get ready to sip, sway, and soak in the sizzling scene at Montreal's newest terrasse — Ciel Rose. The brand-new spot will officially open its doors on June 23, 2023, and is nothing short of a tropical daydream. Ciel Rose will unveil a sensational oasis in the heart of the city with loads of lush greenery, vibrant cocktails, and a splash of great vibes.
Located in the heart of Downtown Montreal on boulevard Saint-Laurent, Ciel Rose is joining the city's roster of impressive terrasses offering a sun-soaked haven for you to enjoy all summer long. The 2,000-square-foot outdoor space offers an aura perfect for anyone looking to escape the city, and with enough seating to accommodate up to 200 guests, everyone can tropic-like it's hot.
The vibrant outdoor seating area at Ciel Rose. Courtesy of Ciel Rose
Guests are expected to be transported to Mexico upon entering Ciel Rose, with macramé hangers galore, simple yet lively decor featuring an abundance of flora, inviting wooden banquettes and hanging canvases to provide shady areas to sit.
"This project is very special to everyone involved. It has a soul. Our team is dedicated to making this place special and memorable. Once you step inside our world, our goal is to transport you away from Montreal, forget your daily stresses and join us in the jungles of the Riviera Maya. We don’t have clients. We have guests. And we are excited to welcome everyone to Ciel Rose," the terrasse owner told MTL Blog.
Flowers and hanging plants adorn the terrasse at Ciel Rose. Courtesy of Ciel Rose
Terrasse Ciel Rose will offer light and delish nibbles, including tartare, tuna tataki, a juicy Angus beef burger topped with a melt-in-your-mouth burrata ball, salmon served on a cedar plank, handmade tacos and the occasional $1 oyster special. Oh, not to mention the terrasse's impressive cocktail list, created by Pierre Gadouas.
A bartender pouring shots behind the bar. Right: A collection of colourful cocktails in tall glasses. Courtesy of Ciel Rose
Patrons can sip away on a fine selection of summer beverages, including a passion fruit Mojito, a pink margarita and pitchers upon pitchers of sangria. To really get into that summery feel, cocktails will be made available in single-serving or bucket formats.This way, you and the entire crew can enjoy a refreshing drink. Ciel Rose will also offer a Happy Hour sesh with two-for-one promos.
In addition to the delectable eat and drink menu, Ciel Rose is adorned with tons of Instagrammable zones, so it's best to come with an empty belly and a fully charged phone. Guests can also expect a variety of local DJs to perform every single week this summer season.
Cheers, Montreal.
Terrasse Ciel Rose
Where: 3709, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
When: Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Ciel Rose officially opens on June 23, 2023)