This New Downtown Montreal Restaurant Is Promising Authentic Thai Food With Signature Dishes
Montreal…meet Le Garden Room.
Montreal's impressive culinary scene is growing this summer with the addition of a brand-new Thai restaurant — Le Garden Room. Located in the heart of Montreal's downtown core, Le Garden Room by Mae Sri offers up some of your fave authentic Thai food in a remarkable oasis-like setting that will tantalize both your palate and eyes.
The restaurant will offer an immersive Thai dining experience with cocktails and entertainment, Le Garden Room says on its website. "This urban oasis is a place where students, young professionals and metropolitans can come to satisfy their Thai food cravings, grab a cocktail and connect."
Le Garden Room promises a menu full of signature noodle and rice dishes carefully crafted by Chef Pamika — all of which will certainly keep you coming back for more.
The delish menu includes small plates such as the Mae Sri fried rolls, which are made up of glass noodles, carrots, cabbage and mushrooms; the fried pork meatballs served with Pamika dipping sauce, and a seafood set made up of blanched seafood served with Pamika's spicy seafood sauce.
The restaurant also offers up an array of salads, including the fried chicken salad made with onions, coriander, lime, chill powder, sticky rice, mint and, of course, fried chicken. Not to mention the glass noodle salad (glass noodles, cabbage, carrots, celery, Thai sausage, lime juice, fresh chillies, ground pork, onion, and coriander) and their fresh papaya salad (green papaya, tomato, fresh chillies, lime juice, long beans and peanuts).
A few of Le Garden Room's standout mains include a Thai stir fry made with ground pork and long beans, as well as the Mae Sri pad Thai, made with rice noodles, chicken, tofu, egg, Asian chives, bean sprouts, and tamarind sauce. The menu also features vegan options and an extensive selection of noodle soups.
Cool down with signature Thai drinks like Thai iced coffee with condensed milk, Thai lemon tea, Hibiscus juice and Thai green tea with milk, to name a few.
Le Garden Room spoke with MTL Blog, saying it officially opened its doors soft launch-style back in June 2023. The resto is currently open to the public from Thursday to Sunday. However, the owners said that they will likely expand the restaurant's opening hours from Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to late starting soon.
So, who's hungry?
Le Garden Room by Mae Sri
Where: 1445, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC
When: Soft launch hours are Thursday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to late