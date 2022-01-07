Trending Topics

A Quebec Moving Company Posted A Hilarious Offer To Help Those Influencers Stuck In Mexico

They've been banned from at least three airlines.

Déménagement Le Clan Panneton | Facebook

It seems some of those Quebec Sunwing plane partiers are now stuck in Mexico. Banned from at least three airlines and allegedly failing to fake negative PCR tests, some of the "Ostrogoths" are now scrambling to get back to Canada — at least according to Instagram gossip accounts.

Now, a Quebec moving company is jokingly offering to help. In an ad mocking the stranded influencers, Déménagement Le Clan Panneton says its expertise makes it capable of making the 5,823-kilometre trek from Mexico to Quebec. (It's a 61-hour drive according to Google Maps.)

TVA reports that the ad even appeared in the Journal de Montréal.

"We move your furniture to Mexico!" the ad reads. The extraordinary undertaking, the company says, is part of its new "Ostrogoth sans-dessein" special, referring, of course, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tirade against the wayward group of Quebecers.

Customers who take advantage of the deal could even win a free selfie stick, the ad promises. Iconcludes with an apology in Spanish to Mexicans on behalf of Quebec "for sending you these rude gringos."

The fine print warns that Le Clan Panneton won't move furniture in exchange for exposure on influencers' social media pages.

At least one other company is capitalizing on the frenzy of ridicule for the Sunwing partiers. Local burger chain La Belle et La Boeuf advertised a joke "influencer burger," a monstrosity with ingredients such as "gros piment" and "gros jambon" — both of which can mean something akin to "big idiot."

In addition to becoming the butt of jokes, the partiers are now subject to a federal investigation that could land them thousands of dollars in fines if they're found to have committed an offence.

