A 'Significant' Winter Storm Is On Its Way To Quebec & Could Unload 25 cm Of Snow
On the same day that schools reopen.
As if we weren't suffering enough from the bitter cold and semi-lockdown, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a winter storm approaches Quebec.
The system could dump as many as 25 cm of snow on parts of the province through Monday, according to the federal weather agency. The Weather Network, meanwhile, predicts totals could reach 30 cm.
The federal weather agency says a low-pressure system is set to gain strength as it moves up the U.S. East Coast on Sunday and Monday and could become a "significant" weather event by the time it crosses the border.
The band between Gatineau and the Charlevoix region could get the most snow while areas south of the Saint Lawrence River see a mix of snow, rain and freezing rain, according to the forecast.
Strong winds could further reduce visibility. The Weather Network expects "hefty impacts to travel."
Monday, January 17, is also the date when in-person learning resumes at Quebec elementary and high schools.
Low temperatures on Saturday have also prompted Environment Canada to issue a series of extreme cold warnings for regions north of the Saint Lawrence River.
In the Parent and Gouin Reservoir areas of northern Mauricie, for example, EnviroCan forecasts windchill values between -38 and -43 Saturday night.
In Montreal, the Saturday afternoon windchill value is -31 with a daily high of -18 C and a low of -22 C. Sunday isn't much better, according to the forecast, with a high of -17 C, a low of -18 C and a morning windchill value of -32.