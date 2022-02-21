The Quebec Weather Forecast Predicts Another Storm This Week And Driving May Be Difficult
The government warned Quebecers to "consider modifying any non-essential travel plans."
If you thought winter in Quebec was over, think again. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for various areas across Souther and Central Quebec.
Brace yourselves, another winter storm is coming our way this week, starting Tuesday evening and going into Wednesday.
"A major low pressure system is expected to affect Southern and Central Quebec beginning Tuesday evening. Several areas of Southern and Central Quebec will be affected by a period of freezing rain before precipitation changes to rain. The exact track of the low pressure system remains uncertain which could influence the type of precipitation," Environment Canada wrote.
Basically, the storm is expected to create periods of freezing rain, which will later turn into normal rain, which can make roads extremely slippery and dangerous, making traffic a bit of a nightmare.
For this reason, the government warned Quebecers to "consider modifying any non-essential travel plans." So if you have the option to work from home on Tuesday and Wednesday, it may be in your best interest.
The areas expected to be affected by this storm are:
- Abitibi - Témiscamingue
- Amqui - vallée de la Matapédia
- Anticosti
- Baie-Comeau
- Beauce
- Charlevoix
- Drummondville - Bois-Francs
- Estrie
- Haute-Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau
- Kamouraska - Rivière-du-Loup - Trois-Pistoles
- La Tuque
- Lac-Saint-Jean
- Lachute-Saint-Jérôme
- Lanaudière
- Laurentides
- Les Escoumins - Forestville
- Matane
- Mauricie
- Minganie
- Mont-Laurier
- Montmagny - L'Islet
- Montréal métropolitain - Laval
- New Carlisle - Chandler
- parc du Mont-Tremblant - Saint-Michel-des-Saints
- parc national de Forillon - Gaspé - Percé
- parc national de la Gaspésie - Murdochville
- Parent - réservoir Gouin
- Pontiac
- Québec
- réserve faunique des Laurentides
- réserve faunique La Vérendrye
- Restigouche - Bonaventure
- Rimouski - Mont-Joli
- rivière Manicouagan
- Saguenay
- Saint-Anne-des-Monts- Grande-Vallée
- Sept-Îles - Port-Cartier
- Témiscouata
- vallée du Richelieu - Saint-Hyacinthe
- Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon
