Air Canada Flights Will Soon Have Free Messaging For Some Passengers
Aeroplan members will be able to use iMessage, WhatsApp and Messenger during their flights.
Air Canada and Bell will soon provide free messaging services for Aeroplan members through in-flight Wi-Fi. Bell is also becoming Air Canada's in-flight Wi-Fi sponsor, the companies announced Wednesday.
Free messaging through Wi-Fi means Aeroplan members will be able to use iMessage, WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, and Messages by Google mid-air, according to Air Canada.
The service launches May 15 on Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge aircraft with Wi-Fi.
Air Canada and Bell will also provide free mobile SIM cards on undefined "select" inbound international flights for "newcomers and visitors to Canada."
Aeroplan is Air Canada's rewards program. Members accumulate points they can redeem on flights and can claim discounts on products or services, such as hotel stays and car rentals, from Aeroplan partner companies.
"Canadians are at the centre of this exciting new partnership," Aeroplan President Mark Nasr stated in a press release. "We're so proud to join with an iconic brand to deliver real value to customers across the country, and, importantly, to those new to our country. This multi-faceted partnership with Bell will allow Air Canada customers to keep in touch with friends, family, or colleagues wherever they travel."
"We're excited to partner with Air Canada, and innovate on delivering enhanced experiences for our customers," Bell Executive Vice President of Marketing Claire Gillies added "For those new to Canada or visiting, we recognize how important it is to stay connected with family and friends, and the new opportunities being connected can bring."
"We're thrilled to be making it even easier for them to connect when they arrive in Canada."