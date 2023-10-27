Air Canada Is Hiring Across Canada & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Get paid to travel! ✈️
If you've been eyeing a job that lets you travel, then Air Canada has got you covered. Air Canada is currently hiring all across Canada with jobs in a number of different departments including the contact centre, airport and cargo as well as flight attendants.
Considering Air Canada was ranked among the most sought-after companies to work for in Canada and they've got loads of openings for those hoping to snag a position with the airline.
Air Canada has countless job openings that only require a high school diploma. Additionally, Air Canada offers its employees a slew of benefits including travel privileges for yourself and other eligible people close to you, training and development tools, as well as a wide variety of benefits plans including health and dental for both you and your family.
So, if you've got what it takes, then dust off that resume and apply away!
Bilingual Customer Service Specialist
Salary: $17/hour
Department: Contact Centre
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Job Description: Per Air Canada, the customer experience specialist at the Vancouver airport will be part of a diverse team representing Air Canada, responsible for passenger check-in, assisting pre-boarding passengers, and issuing tickets and boarding passes. This role requires availability for training, shift work, previous customer service experience, excellent communication, and teamwork skills.
Bilingual proficiency in English and French is preferred, but fluency in English and other languages such as Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, or Greek is also highly valued.
Flight Attendants
Salary: $28.85/hour
Department: Flight Crew
Location: Canadawide
Job Description:: Air Canada flight attendants play a crucial role in offering a caring and enjoyable flying experience, per Air Canada. Candidates must embody the essence of Canadian hospitality by prioritizing safety, showing empathy, and exuding warmth and courtesy. The ideal applicant must also be passionate about customer service excellence.
Candidates are expected to complete an eight-week training program and be willing to relocate to the Toronto or Vancouver base and receive a salary of $28.85/hour, with training paid at a lower rate. A criminal background check is also required and candidates will be required to undergo a Transport Canada security clearance.
Bilingual Customer Sales & Service Agent
Salary: $17/hour
Department: Contact Centre
Location: Dorval, Quebec
Job Description: The candidate's primary responsibility is to provide exceptional customer service, answering calls with courtesy and professionalism. Key duties include being well-informed about flights, fares, and destinations, using Air Canada's reservation system, and ensuring timely resolution of customer inquiries.
Applicants require a high school diploma, completion of a 12-week initial training program, and the ability to work shifts. Proficiency in both English and French is essential, and fluency in preferred languages such as Spanish, Korean, Japanese, Cantonese, or Mandarin is highly regarded to serve Air Canada's diverse global customer base.
Workforce Attendance Manager
Salary: N/A
Department: Airports & Cargo
Location: Dorval, Quebec
Job Description: Candidates will be responsible for managing daily absences among front-line employees covered by collective agreements. This nine-month temporary role, with the possibility of extension, involves key functions such as triaging employee absences, reviewing attendance records, coaching for pattern absenteeism, resolving employee inquiries, and ensuring policy compliance.
The manager collaborates with the workforce performance team to address safety and security concerns, conducts self-audits, and oversees SOP implementation. Qualifications for this role include a high school diploma, airline experience, proficiency in Microsoft Office, knowledge of collective agreements, and strong communication and interpersonal skills, per Air Canada.
Technical Data Controller
Salary: $22.69/hour
Department: Airport & Cargo
Location: Dorval, Quebec
Job Description: Candidates require strong organizational and investigative skills to independently conduct accurate inventory audits near Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval. Key responsibilities for this role include liaising with various stakeholders, analyzing data from automated systems, and proficiency in PC applications.
The ability to adapt to changing priorities and time constraints is essential. Candidates must be eligible to work in the country of interest, obtain necessary permits/visas, and have a minimum of three years of customs experience. Security clearances may be required based on the work location.
Crew Planning Schedule Manager
Salary: N/A
Department: Airport & Cargo
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Job Description: The applicant will be responsible for analyzing network schedules to ensure a balanced crew schedule while meeting corporate objectives and commercial needs. This role acts as a primary liaison between crew planning and commercial scheduling, leading meetings and collaborating with various teams to identify opportunities and align schedules with business planning and budget requirements. Qualifications for this role include airline experience, scheduling knowledge, financial and analytical skills, effective communication, and the ability to work with cross-functional groups.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.