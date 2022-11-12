Isaack From 'Occupation Double Martinique' Breaks His Silence After Being Kicked Off The Show
"This situation has been blown out of proportion."
Weeks after being kicked off Occupation Double Martinique, Isaack Matteau, one of three contestants accused of bullying, has broken his silence regarding the OD controversy since his return to Quebec.
In a video posted to Isaack's Instagram account on Friday, November 11, the former OD star recounted his version of the situation — which Isaack claims is totally different than what was shown on TV.
"Hi everyone. My name is Isaack, and as you probably know, I participated in the last season of Occupation Double Martinique. It is today that I have decided to speak to you and to speak out," he began.
"On October 22, I was told that I was to be evicted from the Occupation Double house and that the Occupation Double adventure was ending for me. To be honest with you, I wasn't at all sure I understood what was going on, I had a lot of questions in my head."
Isaack went on to say that it wasn't until his cell phone was returned to him that he was able to read up on the scandal and the "bully label" that had been cast onto the 24-year-old.
"I'm just here today to reiterate and take a stand, definitely, on this situation that has been blown out of proportion, actually," Isaack said.
Although many OD fans would have expected Isaack to express an apology or show some form of remorse, he practically doubled down and blamed it on production.
"I'm at a loss for words, I'm sorry everyone — how much the production had portrayed me and tarnished my image. It's still something that bothers me a lot. What was presented about me does not reflect me in any way, either as a person or in terms of my values. It's just not me, that's what I find most unfortunate about it," he continued.
Isaack ended his video by shedding light on his past experiences with being bullied as a kid, and that if he felt as if there was any bullying transpiring in the Occupation Double house, he would have surely said or done something.
"If there had really been bullying and I had witnessed it, I would have been 150% sure that I would have been one of the first to denounce it or to put an end to it, quite simply. I would never have let it go because I've been through it myself."
Isaack defending his actions in the IG videos left many disappointed, so much so that his words were strongly criticized by fans and followers in the comments.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.