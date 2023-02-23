An Air Fryer Sold Across Canada Has Been Recalled After Causing Burns, Fires & Property Damage
There have been 56 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, and overheating.
Air fryers are all the rage right now but you might want to double-check yours as Health Canada is currently recalling Cosori-branded air fryers. The consumer product recall involves certain models whose wire connectors can overheat, which poses a potential burn and fire hazard.
Here are the recalled Cosori-branded air fryers to look out for:
- Cosori Model CO137 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CO158 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CP137 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CP158 (various model numbers)
- Cosori Model CP258, model CP258-AF
- Cosori Model CS158 (various model numbers)
The federal health department is urging anyone with an affected Cosori air fryer to "immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Cosori for [a] replacement unit."
Over 250,000 units of the affected air fryer were sold in Canada. As of February 23, 2023, the company has received a total of 205 global reports, 56 of which are in Canada, of the air fryers catching on fire, burning, melting, overheating and even smoking.
Additionally, there have been 23 global reports of minor property damage and 10 reports of minor, superficial burns, including 4 reports in Canada.
Per Health Canada, the affected air fryers were sold from March 2019 to December 2022.
