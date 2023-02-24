Transport Canada Recalled 9 Cars — Here's Which Vehicles Are Impacted
Nissan, Hyundai and Subaru are among the flagged car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has issued a recall on several more vehicle brands from manufacturers including Nissan, Hyundai, BMW, and Subaru, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving faulty software and rearview camera issues all the way to oil buildup and battery voltage issues, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are affected by the recall, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
General Motors — Cadillac
Recalled Vehicle: Cadillac XT4 2019 and 2020
Recall Reason: According to Transport Canada "a software problem could cause the rearview camera image not to appear when backing up" on certain vehicles.
BMW
Recalled Vehicle: Various models
Recall Reason: A software issue on certain cars may cause the front passenger seat not to be recognized, Transport Canada said. "If this happens, the airbag warning lamp would turn on, a warning message would be displayed, and the passenger-front airbag, knee airbag, and active headrest would not deploy in a crash."
Land Rover
Recalled Vehicle: Various models
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, an oil channel in the engine camshaft carrier wasn't drilled correctly. As a result, a buildup of oil pressure could cause an oil leak," per Transport Canada.
Subaru
Recalled Vehicles:
- Subaru Ascent 2019 and 2020
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Subaru Outback 2020
Recall Reason: "A software problem in the transmission control unit (TCU) may cause the drive chain to slip or break," Transport Canada said. If this happens while the car is in motion, a loss of power to the wheels could occur.
Nissan
Recalled Vehicle: Various models
Recall Reason: Transport Canada initiated that "when the temperature is below -10° C, the defroster may not work properly if you follow the instructions in the owner's manual and use the maximum fan speed." When this happens, drivers may be unable to properly defrost the windshield.
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: Hyundai Sante Fe 2007, 2008 and 2009
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, engine oil can leak from the valve cover onto the alternator. If this happens, the charging system could stop working and cause a warning light to turn on," Transport Canada said.
Fiat — Chrysler
Recalled Vehicle: Various models
Recall Reason: Transport Canada said that "on certain vehicles equipped with a trailer reverse steering module (TRSCM), the rearview camera image may not appear on the display when backing up."
Tesla
Recalled Vehicles:
- Tesla Model 3 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022
- Tesla Model S 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Tesla Model X 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Tesla Model Y 2020, 2021 and 2022
Recall Reason: When the FSD Beta advanced driver assistance feature on certain cars is engaged, "the vehicle may perform maneuvers that break certain traffic laws, if the driver doesn't intervene and take control," Transport Canada indicated.
Honda
Recalled Vehicle: Various models
Recall Reason: Transport Canada said that "under certain conditions, the battery voltage could drop when starting the engine. If this happens, the display audio system may not start."
