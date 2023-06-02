A Street Food Night Market With 100 Dishes Is Coming To The Montreal Old Port This Summer
Previous editions had over 40 vendors.😋
Dozens of street food vendors will take to the Quai de l'Horloge in the Montreal Old Port once again this year for the third edition of the Festival StreetFood Montréal. Details are few so far. The festival dates aren't even out yet. But the festival is on the Montreal Old Port summer calendar and its website promises a four-day return in July.
Online, organizers bill the event as a celebration of Montreal's "vibrant culinary culture."
In 2022, Festival StreetFood featured over 100 dishes inspired by the cuisines of Europe, Asia, South America and Quebec, plus beverages from "themed bars." Admission was $3 and all menu items were between $3 and $12.
It appears the festival is accepting applications from restaurateurs for the 2023 edition on its website.
MTL Blog has reached out for more information. We'll update this article when we get a response.
The festival is one of several events celebrating street and folk food in the Old Port and Griffintown this year.
Also returning is Taco Fest, which promises 150 taco variations, cocktails, and live performances over its three-day run (dates to be announced).
Le Grand Poutinefest, a roving troupe of food trucks offering eccentric takes on the classic Quebec dish, will also make a pass — with an all-new beer zone — through the Old Port between Wednesday, July 19, and Sunday, July 30.
Canada's biggest food truck festival, Les Premiers Vendredis, is set to stage a special edition by the water, too. It usually takes place on the Olympic Park Esplanade on the first Friday of every month in the spring and summer.
A Taste of the Caribbean, an event the Old Port of Montreal Corporation says will "[feature] an array of food, beverages, music and arts" from Caribbean nations, is also coming back to the Quai de l'Horloge between July 6 and 9.
Further west, in the Peel Basin in Griffintown, successive events, YATAI MTL (June 8 to 11) and the all-new festival Chợ Đêm (June 15 to 18), will showcase, respectively, local Japanese and Vietnamese businesses, performers and food.
Get a summary of what we know so far about the 2023 Festival StreetFood Montréal below.
Festival StreetFood Montréal 2023
Price:
- 2023 prices are forthcoming.
- In 2022, admission was $3 and dishes were between $3 and $12.
Where: Quai de l'Horloge, Montreal, QC
When: July 2023; data TBD