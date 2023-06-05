A 3-Day Korean Street Food Festival Is Returning To Montreal This Summer
Prepare for Korean culinary excellence! And cute dogs!
Montreal's own POCHA MTLKorean street food and culture festival is back this summer with 15 booths serving Korean food, 20 exhibitors and more than 10 cultural activities to enjoy. For those of us with furry friends, specifically adorable dogs, your pet is welcome to attend POCHA with you!
The festival is taking place at Les Quais au Bassin Peel, a venue that will also welcome a Vietnamese cultural festival (Chợ Đêm MTL ) and Montreal's YATAI Japan Week event series over the course of the summer.
POCHA MTL will take over Les Quais from July 6 to 9, with iconic street foods like spicy rice cakes called tteokbokki, fried chicken and the ever-popular kogo (a Korean version of pogos).
Dak kochi chicken kebabs and Korean noodles called jap chae will also be on offer, while dance troupes and Kpop beats flood the Peel Basin.
This year, the festival is partnering with KPOP Fandom Montreal (KFM), a fan group dedicated to bringing together Montreal's lovers of Korean pop music. KFM boasts seventeen fandoms (presumably including the Seventeen fandom) and will incorporate the music they love to share into POCHA's events come July.
Griffintown's latest barrage of festivals is part of a partnership between the Cultural Corridor and Parcs Canada, with the goal of "animat[ing] and enhanc[ing]" the Lachine Canal National Historic Site, according to festival organizers.
What is POCHA MTL?
POCHA MTL is a Korean street food and cultural festival hosted annually in Montreal over the summer. This year, the festival will take place in the heart of Griffintown, at Les Quais du Bassin Peel, and will feature tons of delicious Korean food as well as dances and other performances from a host of Korean cultural groups across the city.
When will POCHA MTL take place?
The festival runs from July 6 to 9, with evening activities on Thursday (July 6) and Friday (July 7) and entertainment throughout the following weekend, from noon until late.
What other festivals are coming to the Peel Basin this summer?
Besides POCHA MTL, the YATAI MTL festivities will be gracing Griffintown with plenty of good eats and fun performances. A brand-new Vietnamese cultural festival, Chợ Đêm MTL, will also be taking place at the Bassin Peel in mid-June from the 15th to the 18th.
POCHA MTL
Price: $3 entry fee
Where: Les QUAIS at Bassin Peel, 1049 De la Commune St W, Montreal, QC
When:
- Thursday, July 6, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Friday, July 7, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8, 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday, July 9, 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.