An SPCA In Quebec Found 14 Small Animals Abandoned In Its Parking Lot

The SPCA Roussillon is "urgently" looking for adoptive and foster families.

Senior Editor
Boxes with abandoned animals at the SPCA Roussillon in Delson, Quebec.

SPCA Roussillon | Facebook

An SPCA in Quebec is asking the public for help after someone left 14 animals in its parking lot.

SPCA Roussillon in the South Shore municipality of Delson, a 25-minute drive from downtown Montreal, said in a May 27 Facebook post that the animals, 13 guinea pigs and a rabbit, "were left to fend for themselves" in the organization's parking lot.

An accompanying photo shows four perforated boxes labelled "male" and "female" lined up against a garage door.

The additions mean that the shelter has exceeded its capacity for small animals, it said in the post. It therefore issued an "urgent" call for adoptive and foster families.

It said was also in need of supplies, including cages, Oxbow brand hay, leafy vegetables (romaine and celery, specifically), and Oxbow brand Vitamin C treats.

The SPCA also encouraged followers to make donations.

