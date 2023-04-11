April GST Credit Payments Are Delayed Due To 'Technical Issues' — Here's To Expect Your Money
Ontario's Trillium Benefit has also been affected.
A technical issue led the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to announce delays for Canadians expecting to receive the Goods and Services Tax Credit and/or Ontario's Trillium Benefit (OTB), both of which should already have been paid to eligible taxpayers.
The CRA has responded to the delays by writing that it's in "solution mode," per an April 9 tweet. That's somewhat encouraging!
\u201c(2/4) We are in solution mode and are currently working around the clock to issue the payments as quickly as possible to affected Canadians.\u201d— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1681077778
\u201c(3/4) We can confirm that Canadians who are signed up for direct deposit can expect their payment as early as April 14, 2023, while those getting cheques in the mail will begin receiving them the following week.\u201d— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1681077778
The CRA also posted that it regrets any financial inconvenience these delays may cause, and "encourage[d] anyone experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of this situation to contact the CRA at 1-800-387-1193 (1-866-426-1527 in Yukon, NWT and Nunavut) to discuss their options."
The GST Credit provides payments to families with net incomes below $39,826 to offset the cost of the federal sales tax. Single Canadians can receive a maximum of $467, married Canadians a maximum of $612 and an additional $161 for each child under the age of 19.