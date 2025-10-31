STM shutdown: Montreal will have ZERO public transportation options for one day this weekend
Prepare for EVEN MORE car traffic.
Montrealers should brace for a full day without buses or metros this weekend.
Starting early Saturday, November 1, the city’s public transit network will grind to a complete halt as two separate STM strikes overlap — one by maintenance employees and another by drivers, metro operators, and station attendants.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirms there will be no metro or bus service at all between 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, and 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 2. That means Montrealers who rely on public transit for work, shopping, or weekend plans will need to find another way around.
Two STM strikes happening at once
This total shutdown marks the start of a month-long strike by maintenance employees, which runs from November 1 to 28, and coincides with the first of three planned walkouts by drivers, operators, and station agents represented by CUPE Local 1983.
The Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT) officially approved the drivers' strike on Thursday, October 30, granting 4,500 STM workers the right to walk off the job. Additional strike days are also planned for November 15 and 16.
While the STM says paratransit service will continue, all regular bus and metro service will be suspended city-wide during the strike hours.
How long the shutdown lasts
- Starts: Saturday, November 1 at 1:15 a.m.
- Ends: Sunday, November 2 at 6:15 a.m.
- Next full shutdowns scheduled: Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16
The 24-hour blackout will overlap with the broader maintenance workers' strike, which is reducing service for the rest of November to only morning and afternoon rush hours (6:30–9:30 a.m. and 2:45–5:45 p.m.), plus limited late-night trains until about 1:15 a.m.
Events and traffic impact
The timing could hit hard for Montrealers heading out for Christmas shopping or major weekend events. On Saturday, the Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre at 7 p.m., and the Montreal Alouettes are set to play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Percival Molson Stadium at 2 p.m.
Fans trying to reach Laval for the Montreal Roses vs. AFC Toronto match at Stade Boréale will also face challenges, as Orange Line access to Laval will be shut down until service resumes early Sunday.
Drivers can expect heavier traffic downtown and near event venues, especially around the Bell Centre and McGill University.
What happens after Saturday
Starting Sunday morning, metro and bus service will resume on a limited schedule in line with the maintenance strike. Until November 28, trains and buses will only run during peak hours and late evenings, unless a last-minute agreement is reached between the STM and its unions.
You can check out the STM's official strike schedule and live updates here.
This story was inspired by the article "Grève à la STM : AUCUN transport en commun ce samedi 1er novembre et voici quoi savoir" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec