Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

STM shutdown: Montreal will have ZERO public transportation options for one day this weekend

Prepare for EVEN MORE car traffic.

STM 92 bus.

Starting early Saturday, November 1, Montreal's public transit network will grind to a complete halt

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Montrealers should brace for a full day without buses or metros this weekend.

Starting early Saturday, November 1, the city’s public transit network will grind to a complete halt as two separate STM strikes overlap — one by maintenance employees and another by drivers, metro operators, and station attendants.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirms there will be no metro or bus service at all between 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, and 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 2. That means Montrealers who rely on public transit for work, shopping, or weekend plans will need to find another way around.

Two STM strikes happening at once

This total shutdown marks the start of a month-long strike by maintenance employees, which runs from November 1 to 28, and coincides with the first of three planned walkouts by drivers, operators, and station agents represented by CUPE Local 1983.

The Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT) officially approved the drivers' strike on Thursday, October 30, granting 4,500 STM workers the right to walk off the job. Additional strike days are also planned for November 15 and 16.

While the STM says paratransit service will continue, all regular bus and metro service will be suspended city-wide during the strike hours.

How long the shutdown lasts

  • Starts: Saturday, November 1 at 1:15 a.m.
  • Ends: Sunday, November 2 at 6:15 a.m.
  • Next full shutdowns scheduled: Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16

The 24-hour blackout will overlap with the broader maintenance workers' strike, which is reducing service for the rest of November to only morning and afternoon rush hours (6:30–9:30 a.m. and 2:45–5:45 p.m.), plus limited late-night trains until about 1:15 a.m.

Events and traffic impact

The timing could hit hard for Montrealers heading out for Christmas shopping or major weekend events. On Saturday, the Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre at 7 p.m., and the Montreal Alouettes are set to play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Percival Molson Stadium at 2 p.m.

Fans trying to reach Laval for the Montreal Roses vs. AFC Toronto match at Stade Boréale will also face challenges, as Orange Line access to Laval will be shut down until service resumes early Sunday.

Drivers can expect heavier traffic downtown and near event venues, especially around the Bell Centre and McGill University.

What happens after Saturday

Starting Sunday morning, metro and bus service will resume on a limited schedule in line with the maintenance strike. Until November 28, trains and buses will only run during peak hours and late evenings, unless a last-minute agreement is reached between the STM and its unions.

You can check out the STM's official strike schedule and live updates here.

This story was inspired by the article "Grève à la STM : AUCUN transport en commun ce samedi 1er novembre et voici quoi savoir" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec

From Your Site Articles
montreal newssociete de transport de montrealstm montrealmontreal metro
MontrealNewsNews
  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal Jobs New

Post jobView more jobs

Montreal's STM strike: Here are the full metro & bus schedules for November

Trains will only run during morning and afternoon rush hours

Canada's 'most beautiful village' is a tiny coastal spot with cozy cafes and quaint cottages

A seaside escape with fresh seafood, red-sand beaches and island charm. 🌊

Montreal's Halloween forecast just took a soggy turn and a weather warning is in effect

We might get some flooding. 😬

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this dreamy Quebec spot that's like a slice of Europe

It's a beautiful place to visit all year long. ✨

You can dine inside cozy heated domes on this Old Montreal rooftop this winter

Who says terrasse season has to end?

Quebec parents can get up to $666 per child from the Canada Child Benefit in November

Check your accounts before you start your holiday shopping.