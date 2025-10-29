Quebec parents can get up to $666 per child from the Canada Child Benefit in November
Check your accounts before you start your holiday shopping.
If you're raising kids in Quebec, another round of payments from the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is on its way. And for some families, that could mean up to $666 per child hitting your bank account this month.
If you're wondering when your cheque is arriving or how to apply for the benefit, here's what you need to know.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB is a monthly, tax-free payment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that helps families cover the cost of raising children under 18. It's meant to offset everyday expenses like food, clothing, and school supplies, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.
To qualify, you must:
- Live in Canada and be a tax resident
- Live with and primarily care for a child under 18
- Have filed your 2024 taxes (and your partner's, if applicable)
If parents share custody, payments are usually split between both households.
How much can you get in November?
The amount you receive depends on your household income and the ages of your children. For families with a net income below $37,487, the maximum CCB amounts are:
- $666.41 per month for each child under 6
- $562.33 per month for each child aged 6 to 17
Households earning above that threshold can still receive reduced payments based on a gradual scale. Even middle-income families may be eligible for partial benefits.
When will the November CCB payment arrive?
The next CCB payment date is Wednesday, November 20, 2025. If you're signed up for direct deposit, it should appear in your account that day. Paper cheques may take a few extra days to arrive.
If you haven't yet switched to direct deposit, the CRA recommends setting it up through your CRA My Account to ensure faster and more secure payments each month.
The final payment for 2025 will arrive on Friday, December 12.
Is the CCB taxabale?
No. The Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free, which means it doesn't count as income and doesn't have to be included on your tax return. It also won't affect how much you owe or the size of your refund.
Whatever amount you receive from the CCB is yours to keep — it isn't taxed now or later.
Reminder for Quebec families
The CCB is separate from Quebec's Allocation Famille program, which is handled by Retraite Québec. That payment is made quarterly or monthly, depending on your preference. The last one landed on October 1 for the fall period.
Between both programs, Quebec parents can expect a welcome boost in November — a timely bit of help as the holiday spending season begins.