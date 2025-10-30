Montreal's Halloween forecast just took a soggy turn and a weather warning is in effect
We might get some flooding. 😬
If you were planning to take your Halloween costume out on the streets of Montreal on Friday night, you might want to pack an umbrella — or maybe a canoe.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal area, with 40 to 60 millimetres of rain expected between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening. The warning covers the entire Island of Montreal and its surrounding regions.
What's in the forecast
A low-pressure system moving north from the southeastern United States is set to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to southern, central, and eastern Quebec. The heaviest downpour is expected Thursday night through midday Friday, right as Halloween festivities kick off.
According to Environment Canada, rainfall amounts could reach up to 60 mm, with moderate to strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 7 to 9°C for most of the day before cooling slightly at night.
What this means for Halloween plans
The weather agency warns that water could pool on roads and in low-lying areas, creating slick or flooded conditions in parts of the city. Some travel delays are possible, especially during the Friday afternoon commute.
Trick-or-treaters and event organizers might want to plan for wet conditions, as steady rain is expected to last through the evening before easing late Friday night. Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 6°C, followed by a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.
Stay safe and stay dry
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected, and Environment Canada is urging residents to monitor updates and report any severe weather using #QCStorm on X..
For now, it looks like Halloween 2025 in Montreal will be more wet than spooky — but at least it's not snowing yet.