Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Montreal's Halloween forecast just took a soggy turn and a weather warning is in effect

We might get some flooding. 😬

A flooded Montreal street.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal area, with 40 to 60 millimetres of rain expected.

Marc Bruxelle| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you were planning to take your Halloween costume out on the streets of Montreal on Friday night, you might want to pack an umbrella — or maybe a canoe.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Montreal area, with 40 to 60 millimetres of rain expected between Thursday afternoon and Friday evening. The warning covers the entire Island of Montreal and its surrounding regions.

What's in the forecast

A low-pressure system moving north from the southeastern United States is set to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to southern, central, and eastern Quebec. The heaviest downpour is expected Thursday night through midday Friday, right as Halloween festivities kick off.

According to Environment Canada, rainfall amounts could reach up to 60 mm, with moderate to strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 7 to 9°C for most of the day before cooling slightly at night.

What this means for Halloween plans

The weather agency warns that water could pool on roads and in low-lying areas, creating slick or flooded conditions in parts of the city. Some travel delays are possible, especially during the Friday afternoon commute.

Trick-or-treaters and event organizers might want to plan for wet conditions, as steady rain is expected to last through the evening before easing late Friday night. Saturday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 6°C, followed by a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday.

Stay safe and stay dry

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant impacts are expected, and Environment Canada is urging residents to monitor updates and report any severe weather using #QCStorm on X..

For now, it looks like Halloween 2025 in Montreal will be more wet than spooky — but at least it's not snowing yet.

From Your Site Articles
montreal weatherhalloween montrealmontreal newsenvironment canada
MontrealNewsNews
  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal Jobs New

Post jobView more jobs

Canada has issued travel advisories for 8 popular sun destinations, including Cuba and Mexico

Take note of these travel warnings if you're taking a trip this fall. ✈️

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this dreamy Quebec spot that's like a slice of Europe

It's a beautiful place to visit all year long. ✨

The 8 "ugliest" metro stations in Montreal, according to STM riders

Are the tiles at LG really that bad???

Canada's 'most beautiful village' is a tiny coastal spot with cozy cafes and quaint cottages

A seaside escape with fresh seafood, red-sand beaches and island charm. 🌊

Quebec parents can get up to $666 per child from the Canada Child Benefit in November

Check your accounts before you start your holiday shopping.