Bath & Body Works Canada Has Launched Its Mega Candle Sale With 'The Lowest Price Of The Year'
3-wick candles are over 50% off!
It's here. Bath & Body Works Canada has launched a sale on its coveted three-wick candles, promising "the lowest price of the year": $11.95, down from the usual $26.95. That's a discount of about 56%.
The sale is both in store and on the Canadian online store, where B&BW has introduced — or in some cases, reintroduced — some new scents just for the occasion.
Those include Watermelon Lemonade (a leftover from the summer perhaps?); the cocktail-scented Tipsy Elf (vanilla cream, nutmeg and rum); the busy-sounding Cinnamon Spiced Vanilla & Hot Cocoa & Cream; Merry Cookie (vanilla and sugar); The Perfect Christmas (pine, cinnamon and toasted marshmallow); Mahogany Coconut; and Unicorn Sprinkles (cotton candy,
"rainbow candy drops" and sugared lemon).
They join seasonal novelties like Winter Candy Apple; Vanilla Bean Noël; Twisted Peppermint; Fresh Balsam; Tree Farm; and Sweater Weather, with notes of sage, juniper berry, eucalyptus and "fresh woods."
In store, the three-wick candle sale is on for only two days, from Friday, December 2, to Saturday, December 3.
Late-night and early-rising online shoppers will have a few additional hours to take advantage of the deal, until 5:59 a.m. on Sunday, December 4.
The fine print says there's a limit of 18 candles per customer. So Bath & Body Works zealots might have to make some difficult choices. The deal also can't be combined with other offers.
Get a summary of the details below.
Bath & Body Works Candle Day
Where: In store and online while supplies last
When:
- In store:
- Friday, December 2, to Saturday, December 3
- Online:
- 8 p.m. Thursday, December 1 to 5:59 a.m. Sunday, December 4