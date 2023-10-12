The Best Cities In The World Were Ranked & This Canadian Destination Made The Cut
West coast best coast?
A recent ranking of the best cities in the world includes one Canadian destination. Condé Nast Traveler released the winners of its annual Reader's Choice Awards, highlighting the best of the best in travel and hospitality, and the True North gained some much-deserved recognition.
Over 500,000 Condé Nast Traveler (CN) readers submitted their votes for the best countries and cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from and when it comes to the best cities in the world, Vancouver came out on top.
Now in its 36th iteration, the Readers’ Choice Awards continues to "capture the travel experiences our readers love best, from hotels and airlines to cruises, islands, and luggage. This year, you traveled farther and deeper; seeking out remote properties; sailing on smaller, more intimate ships; and prioritizing destinations you’ve been waiting years to visit," the travel publication said.
Singapore ranked first on the list as the best city in the world. Tokyo, Seoul, Cape Town and Sydney all rounded off the top five.
Vancouver landed eighth overall on the list, making it the only Canadian city to even make the cut. Condé Nast Traveler readers highlighted Vancouver's art scene and rugged natural beauty that offer up loads of things to do while visiting the West Coast destination. CN readers recommend visiting Grouse Mountain, Vancouver's Seawall at Stanley Park and kayaking the waters of English Bay beach.
Additionally, a few standout Vancouver restaurants CN readers raved about include Indian fare at Vij's, rustic Italian dishes at Savio Volpe, and a modern spin on Chinese classics at Bao Bei.
Wondering which other global cities were ranked among the best? Here's the complete ranking of the best cities in the world, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- Singapore, Singapore
- Tokyo, Japan
- Seoul, South Korea
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Sydney, Australia
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Oslo, Norway
- Vancouver, Canada
- Melbourne, Australia
- Edinburgh, Scotland
