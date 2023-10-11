Canada's 'Most Popular Vacation Destination' Is Near Montreal & Is Perfect For A Fall Road Trip
Pack your bags and embark on a fall road trip.
With so many spots across Canada to witness the fall foliage up close and personal, it can be tough to choose where to head out on your next road trip. Well, for those looking for some local adventure, you can visit one of Canada's "most popular vacation destinations," where the changing of the colours is in full swing.
Located less than a six-hour drive from Montreal is none other than Muskoka, a municipality in Ontario located approximately two hours north of Toronto. Considered the "Hamptons of the north," Muskoka is a popular year-round destination for Canadians and many Americans, too. In fact, a handful of celebrities have homes in Muskoka where they vacay during the summer and winter months.
According to Discover Muskoka, the travel spot is "one of Canada's most popular vacation destinations," offering up an array of seasonal activities that will make your fall one to remember. From hiking trails, charming festivals, and quaint shops, all the way to stunning waterfronts and relaxing autumn drives, Muskoka should definitely be on your fall bucket list.
Why is Muskoka famous?
Muskoka stands out as one of Canada's most sought-after vacation spots, and it's not hard to understand why. As described by Discover Muskoka, the region boasts an abundance of natural beauty that sets the ideal stage for both adventure and relaxation. Its gleaming lakes, dense woodlands, and rugged wilderness render it a gorgeous destination that captivates visitors throughout all seasons.
According to Destination Ontario, Muskoka is celebrated for its lakeside cottages, diverse mature forests, rocky coastlines, and iconic parks. It has also earned a reputation — drawing the attention of numerous celebrities such as David Beckham, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Cindy Crawford and Justin Bieber, who have been known to frequent this beautiful area.
Where should I go for a day trip in Muskoka?
For those who are visiting Muskoka but don't have too much time, there are a handful of must-see spots to visit for a single-day trip. If you're looking for adventure, then a visit to Algonquin Park for a hike and panoramic views of Muskoka is definitely worth it. As is a cruise ride through Lake Rosseau, offering waterfront sights and front-row seats to the changing colours.
If all you're really interested in is getting views of the fall foliage then Muskoka is home to a number of lookout points including Lions Lookout and the Dorset Scenic Lookout Tower, both of which offer charming views of the city and its surrounding foliage.
For more history and culture, Sugarbush Hill Maple Farm, Muskoka Steamships and the Sawdust City Brewing are all sights worth seeing and should totally be on your fall road trip list.
When can you see fall colours in Muskoka?
According to Deerhust Resort, a popular accommodation in Muskoka, the best time to view the changing of the colours in the fall in Muskoka is between September and October, with the peak during the first week or two of October, depending on the weather.
Considering Eastern Canada had a bout of warm weather well into October, the fall foliage may stick around for a bit longer this year, giving you ample time to set your sights on the foliage.
What provincial parks are in Muskoka?
Muskoka has multiple provincial parks that put on a spectacular fall display each year. These parks include Algonquin, Arrowhead, Hardy Lake, Six Mile Lake, and Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls.
Algonquin Provincial Park is well-known for its fall foliage, featuring forests, rivers, bogs, and numerous lakes. Hiking options, like the Spruce Bog Boardwalk and Track & Tower Trail, showcase the autumn colours.
Arrowhead Provincial Park offers beautiful fall scenery with 15 kilometres of trails, including one leading to Stubb's Falls.
Oxtongue River-Ragged Falls Provincial Park is home to Gravel Falls, recognized as one of the "top 10 waterfalls in Ontario," per its website.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park features glacial and post-glacial lakes, hiking trails, and a boardwalk leading to a small island for a unique fall adventure.
Six Mile Lake Provincial Park offers three trails surrounded by wilderness and a scenic landscape mentioned as an inspiration for painters on their website.
