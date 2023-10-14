Canada's 'Most Beautiful Village' Is Only 1 Hour From Montreal & Is Perfect For A Fall Road Trip
The ultimate fall road trip! 😍🍁
Quebec's charm during the autumn season is unparalleled and with so many must-see spots for fall foliage and harvest activities, your options for a fall road trip are endless. For those having a bit of a tough time selecting where to go, one of Canada's 'Most Beautiful Villages' is only one hour away from Montreal and is the perfect destination for a fall road trip.
Frelighsburg is located in Quebec's Eastern Townships and was named one of the most beautiful villages across Canada by Culture Trip. "When most people think of Canada, they imagine its cosmopolitan capitals like Vancouver and Montreal, or its natural attractions like Niagara Falls. However, Canada’s tiny villages are often overlooked sources of the country’s most unique scenery and richest traditions," the travel publication said.
Nestled at the foot of Mount Pinacle on the banks of the Pike River, Frelighsburg is a quaint small town worth visiting all year round, but nothing beats a road trip during the autumn season. With rolling hills and endless forests, the Quebec village is home to some of the best fall foliage.
The village is also located on the Canada-U.S. border with Vermont only minutes away. With a history dating back to the late 18th century, Frelighsburgh has many buildings from this period, mainly made up of brick and wood materials, that are still standing today including the Freligh Mill.
Highlights include the mill that dates back to 1839, which was then turned into a convent in the early 20th century. The mill rests by a surrounding valley that is known for its flourishing apple-growing orchards.
Famous for its abundant apple orchards, there's no shortage of fun fall activities to enjoy in Frelighsburg. Visitors can roll up their sleeves and pick their own apples at local farms, or treat themselves to the delicious byproducts like ice cider. And, if you're up for it, don't miss the chance to try farmer cider, a product made right from the orchard's apples without any extra ingredients or filtering.
For those wanting to stay the night, the Au Chant de L'onde B&B is a charming accommodation located on the shore of the Pike River. The B&B has a cozy garden, outdoor terrasse, and a total of three rooms to book all painted with colours reminiscent of the owner's global adventures.
For a quick bite or cold beer, the Beat & Betterave is a café, nano-brewery, performance hall and neighbourhood hangout spot in one. The La Rumeur Affamée is also a must-try delicatessen with fresh and gourmet products to choose from.
Frelighsburg, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes
Where: Frelighsburg, QC, J0J 1C0
