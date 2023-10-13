The Best Hotels In Canada Were Ranked & 3 Quebec Spots Made The Cut
Anyone up for a staycation?
Montreal and Quebec City have both asserted their dominance in the world of hospitality once again, as three Quebec-based hotels have claimed their spot among the best in all of Canada. Condé Nast Traveler released the winners of its annual Reader's Choice Awards, highlighting the best of the best in travel, and the True North gained some much-deserved recognition.
Over 500,000 Condé Nast Traveler (CN) readers submitted their votes for the best countries and cities to travel to, hotels to stay in, spas to relax at, cruises to embark on and global restaurants worth ordering from. When it comes to the best hotels in Canada, it's clear travellers love themselves some old-world charm combined with modern luxury as Montreal's very own Hôtel Place D'Armes and Four Seasons both made the cut along with Quebec City's Auberge Saint-Antoine.
Although The Hazelton Hotel in Toronto secured the number-one spot, Montreal wasn't too far behind, claiming two spots in the top five.
Hôtel Place D'Armes
Rank: 2nd
Where: 55 rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hotel Place d'Armes, nestled in the heart of Old Montreal, is a luxurious and historic gem that combines 19th-century elegance with modern amenities. The beautifully restored building offers uniquely designed guest rooms and suites, some with picturesque views of the city and its iconic landmarks. With exceptional dining options, a rooftop terrace, and a prime location near Old Montreal's attractions, this hotel provides a memorable and immersive experience for travellers seeking a taste of the city's rich history and culture.
Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
Rank: 5th
Where: 1440 rue de la Montagne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Four Seasons Montreal is a modern and upscale hotel in downtown Montreal, offering comfortable rooms and suites, fine dining options, the Guerlain spa, and a fitness center. It's conveniently located for easy access to the city's attractions, making it a popular choice for both business and leisure travellers.
Auberge Saint-Antoine
Rank: 10th
Where: 8 rue Saint-Antoine, Québec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Auberge Saint-Antoine is a charming boutique hotel in Quebec City's Old Port. It's set in a gorgeous 18th-century restored warehouse and offers modern comfort with a historic touch. The hotel features comfortable rooms, a restaurant with local cuisine, and a welcoming atmosphere. It's a great choice for those looking to experience the rich heritage that Quebec City has to offer.
Wondering which other Canadian hotels made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the best hotels in Canada, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:
- The Hazelton Hotel — Toronto
- Hôtel Place D'Armes — Montreal
- Fogo Island Inn — Newfoundland
- JW Marriott Parq — Vancouver
- Four Seasons Hotel — Montreal
- Fairmont Waterfront —Vancouver
- Wedgewood Hotel & Spa — Vancouver
- Loden Hotel — Vancouver
- Fairmont Pacific Rim — Vancouver
- Auberge Saint-Antoine — Quebec City
