Canada has issued travel advisories for 8 popular sun destinations, including Cuba and Mexico

Planning a fall or winter escape to warmer weather? Before you pack your bags and board your flight, make sure you're aware of Canada's latest travel advisories.
Canada has issued travel warnings for eight popular sun destinations that Canadians flock to each year, including Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. While these tropical hotspots remain open for travel, the Government of Canada is urging visitors to exercise a high degree of caution due to various safety concerns.
From violent crime and gang activity to shortages of essential goods and severe weather warnings, each destination comes with its own set of risks that travellers should be aware of before departure.
Advisories are classified according to four risk levels, from "Take normal security precautions" and "Exercise a high degree of caution" through to "Avoid non-essential travel" and "Avoid all travel."
Whether you're dreaming of Cuba's white-sand beaches, Mexico's all-inclusive resorts, or the Caribbean's turquoise waters, staying informed about current travel advisories can help you make safer decisions and better prepare for your trip.
Here's what you need to know about Canada's latest travel warnings for these eight sun destinations.
Jamaica
Last Updated: October 25, 2025
Risk Level: Avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica due to Tropical Storm Melissa.
Details: Jamaica is a go-to destination hotspot for so many Canadians — but right now, the country is facing serious risks. A powerful Hurricane is expected to hit the island on October 28, bringing violent winds, up to 30 inches of rain, storm surges as high as 13 feet, and life-threatening flash floods and landslides.
According to the BBC, Melissa may weaken slightly before landfall, but authorities warn there's "very little practical difference" in impact. The storm is expected to disrupt essential services like power, water, transport, and emergency care.
Meanwhile, violent crime remains a concern, especially in parts of Kingston, Montego Bay, and May Pen, where gang activity is widespread. Petty theft and assaults also happen near tourist zones.
Canadians should avoid non-essential travel as of October 26, 2025, check with their airlines before heading to the airport, and follow local instructions closely. Stick to secure accommodations and prepare for potential lockdowns or evacuation orders.
Mexico
Last Updated: October 22, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Mexico due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping.
Details: Mexico's dreamy beaches, tasty eats, and famous all-inclusive resorts draw tons of Canadians each year — but safety isn't guaranteed once you step off the resort.
The Government of Canada warns against non-essential travel to several states due to high levels of violence and organized crime, including Chiapas, Chihuahua, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, and parts of Jalisco and Sinaloa.
Even in popular tourist areas like Cancún, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta, violent incidents have occurred in hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs.
Armed robberies, express kidnappings, and assaults are a risk. Petty crime, like pickpocketing and scams, is common, especially in busy areas and on public transit.
If you're driving, avoid nighttime travel and use unmarked rentals to keep a low profile. Fake taxis and even fake police have been reported.
Women and solo travellers should be especially cautious, and it's best to stick to well-known tourist zones and resort-approved excursions.
Cuba
Last Updated: October 24, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba due to shortages of basic necessities including food, medicine and fuel.
Details: It's no secret that Canadians love Cuba for its white-sand beaches, affordable all-inclusive resorts, and sun-soaked cities, but that doesn't mean you should let your guard down.
The country is still facing "severe" shortages of essentials like food, water, fuel, and medicine, which can affect everything from transportation to resort services.
Visitors should also expect power outages, long fuel lineups, and delays getting around, especially outside major tourist areas.
Petty crime like pickpocketing, theft from hotel rooms, and overcharging tourists is common in markets, on beaches, and on public transit. Violent crime is rare but can happen during robberies or break-ins, and sexual assaults have been reported at resorts.
Solo travellers, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ visitors should stay cautious, especially at night or in isolated areas.
Stick with registered taxis, avoid flashing cash, and bring essentials like meds, toiletries, and snacks to avoid getting caught short.
Trinidad and Tobago
Last Updated: October 21, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime.
Details: Trinidad and Tobago's Caribbean charm and lively culture draw in many travellers, but safety is a real concern, especially in certain parts of the country.
Violent crime, including armed robbery, assault, carjacking, and kidnapping, is "common," and gang activity is a serious issue.
A nationwide state of emergency was declared in July 2025, giving police expanded powers and increasing military presence. Specific areas of Port of Spain — like Laventille, Beetham Estate Gardens, and Sea Lots — are under a regional advisory due to high levels of gang violence.
Petty crime, like pickpocketing and bag snatching, also occurs, often in traffic or crowded areas. Tourists have been targeted through dating apps and social media scams, and there are reports of fake police officers and spiked drinks at bars.
Women and solo travellers should take extra precautions, especially at night or when using taxis. Stick to safer areas, carry ID at all times, and follow local authorities' guidance.
Bahamas
Last Updated: October 22, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in The Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Nassau and Freeport.
Details: Thanks to its turquoise waters and dreamy beaches, The Bahamas is unsurprisingly a go-to for sun-seeking Canadians — but staying safe means being alert, especially in areas like Nassau and Freeport.
The islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama see high levels of crime, including armed robbery, burglary, fraud, and sexual assault. Even resort areas and cruise terminals have seen incidents in broad daylight. Tourists have been targeted near hotels, on beaches, and during jet ski rides.
Petty theft, like bag snatching and pickpocketing, is common, especially during festivals and holidays. Visitors should avoid isolated areas, especially at night, and stay cautious with strangers offering help or drinks. Spiked food and drinks have been linked to robberies and assaults.
Stick to well-populated tourist zones, use only reputable operators for water activities, and keep valuables out of sight. Sexual assault has occurred in hotels and public spaces, so solo travellers — particularly women — should be extra vigilant.
Dominican Republic
Last Updated: October 23, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
Details: If you're dreaming of sandy beaches, tasty cocktails, and bikini weather in October, the Dominican Republic is calling your name. However, crime remains a concern in some areas.
Petty theft, like pickpocketing, bag-snatching, and drive-by robberies on scooters, is common, especially in cities and tourist zones. Thieves often target distracted travellers at airports, beaches, on public transit, and even inside hotel rooms or safes.
More violent crime, including armed robbery and assault, can happen after dark, particularly in major cities. Visitors are advised to avoid walking alone at night or in unpopulated areas.
Sexual assaults have occurred at resorts, sometimes involving staff. Tourists should be cautious with strangers and avoid secluded areas, even on resort grounds. Keep valuables out of sight, secure your belongings, and use trusted transportation options to minimize risk.
The border region with Haiti, especially near Dajabón, is unpredictable and prone to unrest, so travel there is not recommended at this time.
Turks and Caicos Islands
Last Updated: October 22, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in the Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime.
Details: The Turks and Caicos Islands may be known for luxury resorts and crystal-clear waters, but crime — especially on Providenciales — is something travellers shouldn't overlook.
Petty crimes like pickpocketing, bag snatching, and car or beach theft are common, and incidents spike during the holiday season.
Violent crime, including armed robbery, home invasions, and sexual assaults, has occurred, sometimes involving illegal taxis known as "jitneys."
Gang-related gun violence also happens, though tourists aren't usually the target. Still, Canadian visitors should avoid isolated areas, not walk alone at night, and keep valuables secure.
Water shortages and spotty infrastructure can also affect travel, and the local water-sports industry may not meet Canadian safety standards.
Stick to reputable tour operators, monitor local news, and be cautious when using public Wi-Fi or accepting food or drinks from strangers.
Costa Rica
Last Updated: October 22, 2025
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution in Costa Rica due to crime.
Details: With dense jungles, golden beaches, and exotic wildlife, Costa Rica attracts plenty of Canadians looking for an adventure — but safety can be an issue if you're not careful.
Petty crime like pickpocketing, bag snatching, and car break-ins is common, especially in tourist areas, on public transport, and even in hotel lobbies.
Passport theft is rampant during peak travel seasons, and thieves often work in pairs to distract and steal. Rental cars are prime targets too, with break-ins happening at beaches, parks, and restaurant lots.
Violent crime, including armed robbery and assaults, has been reported in cities like San José and along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts. Some incidents involve rental homes or taxis.
Stick to well-lit, populated areas, lock up your valuables, and avoid walking alone at night or accepting food and drinks from strangers.
