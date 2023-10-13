The Top Companies Canadians Want To Work For Were Ranked & RBC Dominated The List
Retail, tech and finance are among the fields Canadians want to work most in.
The most sought-after companies in Canada were ranked and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is the company most Canadians want to work for.
Switch On Business, a website that specializes in in-depth guides on how to start and set up a business compiled a list of the most coveted companies across the country and RBC along with a handful of other Canadian businesses made the cut.
In order to determine the most in-demand company to work for country by country, Switch On Business analyzed Google search data from Ahref's Keyword Explorer. They then used the search term "careers," in order to record the suggested companies and ranked them based on their monthly search volumes.
Every single month, a combined 20,000 Canadians search for job opportunities at the Royal Bank of Canada. In fact, banking and finance companies in Canada account for one of the most sought-after fields in the country, with retail and tech following suit.
So, which other Canadian companies are among the ones Canadians want to work most for?
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority ranked second overall with a total monthly Google search volume of 15,000. The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) ranked third, with a total monthly Google search volume of 14,000.
Air Canada came in fourth with a total of 9,900 monthly Google searches while Lululemon rounded off the top five with a total of 9,700 monthly Google searches.
Lulu marked the only retail company to have made the top five and considering Lululemon offers full gender pay equity; up to six months paid parental leave for mums, dads and adoptive parents; and a monthly cash allocation for wellness named Sweaty Pursuits, we see why so many Canadians are interested in working for the Canadian activewear brand.
Wondering which other companies made the cut? Here's the complete top 10 of the companies Canadians want to work for most, per Switch On Business:
- RBC
- Winnipeg Regional Health Authority
- CIBC
- Air Canada
- Lululemon
- Eastern Health
- Home Depot
- WestJet
- Shopify
- Amazon
