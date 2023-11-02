I Compared Wendy’s New Breakfast Sandwich To Starbucks & McDonald’s — One Was A Clear Winner
Who doesn't love a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich?
There's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a hearty breakfast sandwich – a sausage patty, fried egg, and a nice layer of cheese, all comfortably sandwiched between a perfectly toasted English muffin. C'mon…what more can you ask for? Add in a refreshing iced coffee (my personal go-to) and a pair of crispy hash browns and you've got yourself the perfect on-the-go morning grub. Well, at least in my book.
Now, thanks to the breakfast revolution, most fast-food joints offer all-day breakfast, making it easier than ever to satisfy those breakfast sandwich cravings anytime you please. While McDonald's may have made the sausage, egg, and cheese classic famous, the fast food joint has got some stiff competition these days. Other fast-food favourites like Starbucks, Wendy's, and Tim Hortons have joined the breakfast party and are serving up their own renditions of this beloved breakfast staple.
So, in the name of breakfast curiosity and some good old-fashioned taste testing, I thought, why not compare Wendy's brand-new breakfast sandwich with the iconic McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with egg and a bit of surprise entry, Starbucks' Sausage Cheddar and Egg sandwich?
I decided to compare the overall presentation, taste and of course, cost to determine which of the three fast food breakfast sandwiches are the best.
Which one came out on top? Let's dive in.
Breakfast Sandwich Overview
The takeaway bags from Starbucks, McDonald's and Wendy's. Right: The sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich from McDonald's, Wendy's and Starbucks.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
When it comes to breakfast sandwiches, I prefer mine to be the perfect ratio of egg-to-cheese-to-sausage-to-English muffin. As for the bread, I like it toasted well with the edges somewhat crispy and at first glance, I already knew which one would come out on top but since I am fair, I gave each sandwich a try, judging it completely impartially.
Since Wendy's introduced its new sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, this marked the first time I'd be biting into one. As for Starbucks, I've had their brekky sandwich a time or two before. However, Tim Hortons and McDonald's remain my top choices for the ultimate morning meal. Let's see how they tasted!
Wendy's Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin
Wendy's Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $4.93 (after tax)
I commend Wendy's for trying to get into the fast food breakfast game with its newest menu addition, the sausage and bacon egg and cheese English muffin. But they seem to have missed the mark. Now, while the Wendy's images and sandwich description certainly set the sandwich up for success, it was a major letdown. Yup, sorry Wendy, but it just didn't do it for me whatsoever.
The English muffin was stale and broke apart easily and was soft and doughy rather crispy. The sausage, which is square-shaped rather than circular, was just okay. I did enjoy the slightly spicy aftertaste it provided. As for the egg, it was way too thin. I got more of the sausage and cheese taste (and the bread) than I did much of the egg, throwing off the balance of the ingredients and taking away from the overall breakfast sandwich experience. Luckily, it was the cheapest of the three.
Score: 2/5
Starbucks Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich
THe Starbucks Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $5.69 (after tax)
The Starbucks menu made it seem like I would be getting a more elevated version of the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, but sadly, it was nothing of that sort. While the sandwich itself is fine if you want a quick bite or need something to pair with your coffee, it didn't tickle my fancy the way I'd hoped.
The sandwich appeared as if it'd just been purchased from a vending machine, with the egg giving off major microwaved vibes. At least it was proportional to the size of the sausage patty. The bread was also too soft for my liking and wasn't toasted nearly as much as I'd like it to be. As for the sausage and cheddar, easily the best part of the sandwich. The meat had a great kick to it and the cheese was melted to perfection. Sadly, with a slightly artificial appearance (and taste) the Starbucks breakfast sandwich isn't anything too great, especially when you take into consideration it is the most expensive of the three.
Score: 3/5
McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg
The McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $5.39 (after tax)
McDonald's never seems to disappoint. Its breakfast sandwich remains the best and I'll tell you why. First of all, the egg-to-cheese-to-sausage ratio is impeccable. No single flavour overpowers the other. In fact, they all blend together brilliantly, creating a moment so good that it can only be best described as being in breakfast sandwich heaven.
Additionally, the English muffin was toasted exactly how I prefer it. There were even parts of the edges that were crisped. And don't even get me started on the melted cheese.
Ronald…you did good.
Score: 5/5
