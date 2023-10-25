I Tried The Chicken Sandwich From A&W, McDonald's & KFC — One Was A Clear Winner
Crispy, crunchy and savoury.
A chicken sandwich is more than just chicken, lettuce, and mayo. It's an experience. A culinary moment. And whether you're grabbing one from one of Montreal's many fried chicken restaurants or from your everyday fast-food joint, a chicken sandwich hits every. single. time.
Now, when it comes to the ultimate chicken sandwich, you've got an incredibly crispy yet tender chicken that's nice and golden on the outside and steamy and juicy on the inside. Toss in crunchy lettuce, a generous dollop of creamy mayo and of course, that perfectly toasted bun and you're in chicken sandwich heaven.
Considering the endless supply of chicken spots across Montreal, I decided to find out where you can grab a chicken sandwich that will satisfy both your palate and wallet. So, to keep things a bit more casual, I tried out three different fast-food restaurants that offer a classic chicken sandwich to see (or in this case…taste) which of the three is better.
I opted for McDonald's iconic McChicken sandwich versus KFC's Big Crunch and A&W's Chicken Chubby burger.
All three are made up of the four quintessential chicken sandwich ingredients: chicken, lettuce, and mayo all nestled in between a bun. I then compared the overall look, taste and of course, cost of each chicken sandwich to see which of the three is the best. After devouring each chicken sandwich, there was one that was clearly the winner and it might not be the one you necessarily expect.
So, which fast-food chicken sandwich reigns supreme? Let's find out.
Chicken Sandwich Showdown
Takeout bags from McDonalds, A&W and KFC. Right: A photo of chicken sandwiches from McDonald's, KFC and A&W lined up on a countertop.
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
I was immediately surprised by the weight of the KFC chicken sandwich, which meant that it was likely a bigger chicken burger patty than the other two chicken sandwiches. And well…I was right.
At first glance, I took note of how big the chicken filet was at KFC and just how much more crispy it appeared compared to the McDonald's McChicken and A&W Chubby Chicken burger. As for the bread though, it's definitely seen some better days. Nevertheless, all three looked delicious and ready to be eaten but which of the three chicken sandwiches tasted the best?
A&W Chubby Chicken Burger
A&W Chubby Chicken Burger
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $9.88
The Chubby Chicken Cruncher is made up of crunchy chicken, A&W's Chubby mayo, whole-leaf lettuce and a brioche-style bun and let me tell you, it was pretty darn good. While the chicken was crispy, I did find it somewhat reminiscent of the frozen chicken burgers you can buy from the grocery store, which sorta threw off my chicken sandwich experience just a little bit.
Additionally, the flavour was there but it simply fell flat when compared to KFC's Big Crunch and McDonald's McChicken. While I won't be saying goodbye to the Chubby Chicken burger forever, it's definitely not my first choice. And for nearly $10, I'd expect a bit more of a bigger sandwich.
Score: 3/5
KFC Big Crunch Chicken Sandwich
KFC Big Crunch Chicken Sandwich
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $10.33
I had never tried the KFC Big Crunch chicken sandwich and I am wondering why it took me until now to finally give it a go. When I said the chicken looked bigger and crispier than the other two chicken sandwiches, I wasn't playing around. KFC's Big Crunch definitely did not disappoint. The chicken was, in fact, big and crunchy and it tasted divine. Despite this sandwich being the most expensive of the three options, it was well worth it for the size of the filet you get.
Nevertheless, more chicken means more sauce and KFC didn't have enough mayo on the sandwich, making certain bites a tad drier than I would have preferred. Additionally, the bun was sorta flat and squished, which didn't alter the taste one single bit, but ultimately made the presentation of it all slightly lacklustre.
Score: 4/5
McDonald's McChicken Sandwich
McDonald's McChicken Sandwich
Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Price: $6.54
Nobody can beat a classic. Not only is the McDonald's McChicken sandwich the best but it's also the cheapest. Both the KFC and A&W chicken sandwiches hovered near the $10 mark, whereas McDonald's McChiken cost me a mere $6.54 after tax. And with McDonald's Monopoly currently on throughout Canada, I was also able to collect a few new spots.
Now, what about the McChicken makes it supreme? Let's start with the bun. Pristine, toasted perfectly and fresh. As for the chicken? Crispy, crunchy and juicy on the inside. The McChicken also had the perfect chicken-to-lettuce-to-sauce ratio, creating a delicious blend of savoury flavours in each and every bite. You really can't go wrong with this one.
Score: 5/5