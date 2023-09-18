Canada Has Issued Travel Advisories For These 9 Vacation Destinations
Just as a savvy traveller checks the weather at their destination, it's wise to prepare for more than just the forecast. And Canada has flagged hotspots that might be 'hotter' than you bargain for. The travel advisories serve as a gentle reminder that beyond the allure of a new place, there can be underlying challenges. From health concerns to unexpected disruptions, the newest alerts highlight nine vacation destinations for Canadians to approach with caution.
Morocco
Street lined by palm trees in Rabat, Morocco.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: In the wake of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake near Marrakesh in the Marrakesh-Safi region on September 8, 2023, the Moroccan landscape has been significantly altered, both physically and in terms of safety. This seismic event resulted in widespread infrastructure damage and casualties, with aftershocks continually posing risks. Those present in Morocco are urged to exercise heightened caution, particularly when traveling, as many roads are compromised.
You should monitor local news outlets for up-to-date information and always prioritize guidelines set by Moroccan authorities to ensure a safe stay. Additionally, for individuals considering venturing near the Western Sahara region, the inherent dangers associated with its militarized boundary, unexploded ordnance, and ongoing political instability, make it an inadvisable area for travel.
Cuba
Classic cars on the road in Havana, Cuba.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Cuba is grappling with significant shortages affecting daily life and services. Pervasive shortages span from essential items like food, bottled water, and medications to a compromised public water supply and a critical scarcity of fuel. The latter has notably impacted transportation across the island, often disrupting public services, including taxis. It's not uncommon for tourists to find themselves unexpectedly stranded or facing challenges even within the confines of Havana or resort areas.
Cuban authorities have instituted rationing measures to manage the situation, potentially impacting travellers directly. The intense demand for necessities has led to long queues, occasionally resulting in conflicts. Those considering a trip to Cuba are advised to come prepared: packing essential items like toiletries and medications, maintaining an emergency kit, and ensuring they have adequate supplies of water, food, and fuel during a stay.
Mexico
People on the beach in Puerto Vallerta, Mexico.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: In response to escalating concerns regarding violence and organized crime, a regional advisory has been issued, recommending avoidance of non-essential travel to specific zones within Mexico. Areas of particular concern include the entirety of states like Chihuahua, Colima (excluding Manzanillo City), Coahuila (with certain exceptions), Durango (excluding Durango City), Guerrero (excluding Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo and Taxco), and more. Some regions, like Guanajuato, Morelos, Nayarit, and Nuevo León, have pinpointed advisories for specific highways, parks, or municipalities.
While some major cities like Monterrey, Mazatlán, and Hermosillo remain exceptions to these advisories, the surrounding areas are encompassed in the travel warnings. Continuous monitoring of the situation suggests the primary risks stem from heightened criminal activities, making these regions potentially hazardous for travellers.
Jamaica
Kids play on a street in Kingston, Jamaica.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: For those eyeing Jamaica as a potential getaway, heightened vigilance is essential. Kingston and Montego Bay, even with a bolstered police presence, grapple with issues of armed robbery, murder, and other violent crimes linked to gangs. The prevalent use of firearms in these incidents adds another layer of danger. Tourists, besides being primary targets for opportunistic crimes, risk inadvertently being caught up in crossfire.
While police have pinpointed areas like Greater Kingston, St. Catherine, Montego Bay, and the South Coast as high-risk zones, crime can manifest anywhere, anytime. If you find yourself in or around these regions, maintaining awareness is crucial. Minimize nighttime excursions, heed local recommendations, venture out with trusted companions, and steer clear of desolate areas. In the unfortunate event of a robbery, prioritizing personal safety over possessions is advised.
Sweden
Tourists at the famed Drottninggatan shopping street in Stockholm, Sweden.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: In light of a rising number of public Qur'an desecrations in Stockholm, the Swedish Security Service (SAPO) elevated the national terrorist threat level to "high" on August 17, 2023. The move reflects growing concerns about violent extremist threats. For those in Sweden, heightened vigilance is advised, especially in public spaces and during large gatherings. You'll likely notice increased security measures and police visibility. Visitors should stay updated via local news and always heed local authority guidelines for a secure stay.
Thailand
Locals sell fruits, food and souvenirs at the famous tourist attraction Damnoen Saduak floating market in Ratchaburi, Thailand.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Ongoing political tensions and periodic protests, particularly in Bangkok, warrant increased caution. In the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla, and Yala, separatist activities have led to violent outbreaks, making travel to these areas inadvisable. There are also concerns near the Myanmar border, where sporadic clashes and banditry occur, and around the Preah Vihear Temple due to landmines and border disputes with Cambodia. In urban areas, the military holds significant control which can lead to sudden restrictions, including media censorship and curfews.
Egypt
People inside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: Egypt's security situation remains highly volatile, with certain regions, notably North Sinai and the Western Desert, being particularly unstable and should be avoided at all costs. The risk of terrorist attacks extends throughout the entire country and can occur suddenly and indiscriminately, even in major urban centres like Cairo. While attacks in North Sinai primarily target security forces, terrorists have shown a willingness to strike popular tourist destinations and other places frequented by foreigners across Egypt. Visitors should exercise extreme caution and especially stay away from religious institutions.
Chile
Mercado Central in Santiago, Chile, with a huge selection of fresh fish and seafood.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution
Why: Civil unrest and demonstrations are prevalent in Chile, especially as the country gears up to host the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 5, 2023, and the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26. Santiago will serve as the primary venue for these events. Given the expected influx of attendees, Santiago and surrounding game locations will have heightened security. If you're travelling to Chile during this period, thorough planning is essential. You should routinely check local news for updates during your stay.
Peru
People stand near a fountain in the main square in Cusco, Peru.
Risk Level: Exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Why: High crime rates and ongoing social unrest mark many parts of Peru. Regions like the Huallaga and Tocache provinces in San Martín, and various areas within the departments of Huánuco, Ucayali, and Junín, face domestic terrorism, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities.
The Upper Huallaga, Ene river valleys, and the Valley of Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers (VRAEM) are especially vulnerable. Border areas near Colombia and Ecuador present their own sets of challenges. The proximity to Colombia brings the risk of drug trafficking and occasional guerrilla incursions, while the border with Ecuador, especially in the Cordillera del Cóndor region, is marred by the lurking danger of landmines. Those considering a trip to these zones should reconsider their plans given the security concern.
