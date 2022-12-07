Canada Is Getting A New Black $2 Coin In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II (PHOTOS)
The new coin is set to go into circulation this month.
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a brand new $2 coin in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. And this is certainly not your average toonie: the coin is embellished with a black outer ring.
The coin, which is set to go into circulation later this month, will include most of the standard features a regular toonie has, such as a golden centre, the queen's name and effigy, and the traditional Brent Townsend polar bear design on the core of the reverse. As for the black ring, the Royal Canadian Mint decided to go for something reminiscent of a mourning armband.
"Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada's head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her."
The late queen passed on September 8, 2022, and was succeeded by her son, King Charles III.
Nearly five million of the new coins will enter the national coin distribution and will appear gradually across Canada as banks re-stock their $2 coin inventories, the Mint said. It's possible more of the new coins could be produced depending on marketplace needs.
New $2 coin in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.Royal Canadian Mint
The newly minted coin will join the roster of commemorative items created by the Mint, including a circulation $1 coin in honour of Alexander Graham Bell, which was issued back in October and another in August celebrating Montreal jazz legend Oscar Peterson.
The Mint will also be hosting a public coin exchange at its Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques on December 7 and 8, 2022.
