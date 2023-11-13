Canada Has A New $250 Coin Made Of Pure Silver & It's A Monochromatic Dream (PHOTOS)
The coin features mirrored pulsating technology.
The Royal Canadian Mint has introduced a brand new $250 coin made up of one kilogram of pure silver.
The Silver Maple Leaf coin is a 2024 release featuring a completely monochromatic look. The new coin is valued at $250 but costs a whopping US$2,098.40 to purchase, which is fair considering it is, in fact, a kilogram of pure silver. "An elegant showpiece and an exquisite example of world-class craftsmanship, your coin has been meticulously crafted in 1 kilogram of 99.99% pure silver," the Royal Canadian Mint wrote on its website.
On the coin's reverse, a silver maple leaf designed by Canadian artist Lilyane Coulombe can be seen with intricate formations within to create a pulsating effect along with an engraving of the 250-dollar value.
"The optical effect is produced by an array of sub-millimetre-scale mirrors, which have been micro-engineered and precisely engraved to reflect light in a way that creates the illusion of movement within the maple leaf," the Mint noted. This is the first time that pulsating technology has been utilized on such a large coin surface, creating an unforgettable viewing experience for any coin connoisseur or collector.
Fun fact: This rhythmic maple leaf design draws inspiration from the distinctive foliage of the sugar maple (Acer saccharum) tree, renowned as the premier supplier of maple syrup. Among the array of maple species found naturally in Canada, this design specifically pays homage to the sugar maple, a key representative of the Acer genus and the country's cherished arboreal symbol, per the Royal Canadian Mint.
On the obverse of the brand new Canadian coin is the iconic Susanna Blunt portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II along with a distinctive emblem, incorporating four pearls to represent the four portraits that have adorned Canadian coins during her reign, along with the dual date marking her tenure.
While the coin has not been released yet, only a total of 400 will be produced and distributed. Orders for the Silver Maple Leaf coin can be made directly on the Royal Canadian Mint website where shipping is expected to take place as early as November 20, 2023.
The stunning silver coin is encapsulated, presented and shipped in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded wood case with a black beauty box.
