Canada Has A New $15 Coin Made Of Pure Silver & It Features A Massive Dragon (PHOTOS)
The limited-edition coin has a mintage of nearly 30,000.
The Royal Canadian Mint has introduced a brand new $15 coin made up of 99.99% pure silver and it features a massive lucky dragon.
The 1 oz. Pure Silver Coin — Lunar Year of the Dragon is the third fine silver coin to be released as part of the Lunar Year coin series, which began back in 2022 with the Year of the Tiger coin.
Celebrating the Year of the Dragon, the silver $15 coin was inspired by Chinese folk art, which is depicted via the dragon and its intricate details on the reverse of the coin. The whimsical dragon was designed by Jai Paek.
1 oz. Pure Silver Coin — Lunar Year of the DragonThe Royal Canadian Mint
Considered to be the natural leader of the Chinese Zodiac, the Dragon "symbolized strength and fortune," the Royal Canada Mint wrote on its website. "It is known for its ability to make things happen when it focuses its energy, and in a year associated with the Wood element, there is the potential for groundbreaking ideas that bring progress and prosperity."
The reverse also includes the word “Canada”, the year “2024” and a face value of “15 Dollars”.
As for the obverse of the coin, collectors and coin enthusiasts alike can find none other than the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, designed by Susanna Blunt, with a repeating scallop pattern. Additionally, the obverse also bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign.
1 oz. Pure Silver Coin — Lunar Year of the DragonThe Royal Canadian Mint
The new Canadian coin weighs 31.39 grams and has a diameter of 38 millimetres. While it has a face value of $15, it will cost you a bit more than that to get your hands on the limited-edition coin. For those interested in purchasing the new coin off of the Royal Canadian Mint website, you can for the price of $108.88.
Each coin comes packaged in a stunning red outer beauty box, which evokes the Chinese New Year custom of gifting your loved ones "lucky money," in a red envelope.
A purchaser from Muskoka, Ontario had nothing but stellar things to say about the new Canadian coin. "Absolutely beautiful craftsmanship and great presentation. It is a great addition to my collection," the reviewer said.
