Canada Has A New Steel $2 Coin & It Features Flying Geese (PHOTOS)
In tribute of Canadian artist Jean Paul Riopelle.
The Royal Canadian Mint has rolled out a brand new $2 coin in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Canadian artist Jean Paul Riopelle. The $2 colourized special wrap roll features two geese from one of Riopelle's masterpieces, L’Hommage à Rosa Luxemburg.
Each colourized special wrap roll contains 25 $2 coins, all of which bear a selectively coloured reverse, which per the Royal Canadian Mint, "captures the spirit of both the original art and the artistic genius behind it."
The new $2 Jean Paul Riopelle coin. Royal Canadian Mint
On the new coin's reverse, the inner core recreates elements from his past work with two geese seemingly flying in the air. Additionally, the outer ring bears the "Riopelle100" centenary mark (which was courtesy of the Riopelle Foundation).
On the obverse of the coin lays the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt. The obverse also bears a special marking of four pearls that symbolize the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign.
The new $2 Jean Paul Riopelle coin. Royal Canadian Mint
"Though he is widely known for his abstract mosaics, Jean Paul Riopelle worked with a variety of mediums throughout his career. His L’Hommage à Rosa Luxemburg features spray-painted silhouettes – including the emblematic birds seen on this coin – that form symbolic representations of the life he shared with his former companion," the Royal Canadian Mint said on its website.
The coin is nearly 7 grams in weight and 289 mm in diameter. The outer ring is comprised of three-ply nickel-plated steel with a three-ply brass-plated aluminum bronze inner core.
A total of 15,000 rolls are available of the new $2 coin. A single roll of 2the 5 $2 commemorative circulation coins can be purchased for $79.95.
