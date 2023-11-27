Canada Has A New Cosmic $50 Coin Made Of Pure Silver & It Glows In The Dark (PHOTOS)
It even comes with a black light flashlight.
The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new Canadian coin this year worth $50 made up of pure silver and black light paint technology — allowing this cosmic coin to glow in the dark.
The Pure Silver Coin with Black Light Effect — Pingualuit Crater: Crystal Eye of Nunavik coin features two different scenes on the reverse of the coin. The new Canadian coin features a colourful space view of Pingualuit Crater Lake on the Ungava Peninsula in Nunavik, Quebec designed by Canadian artist Neil Hamelin.
"It was an incredible amount of fun designing this coin and telling the story of the pre and post-impact of the Pingauluit Crater. I hope this coin will have a similar impact," Hamelin said.
Pure Silver Coin with Black Light Effect — Pingualuit Crater: Crystal Eye of Nunavik coin.The Royal Canadian Mint
While the first image is striking, it only gets better. A second image, one that only reveals itself under a black light, takes you back in time. The reverse transforms into a view of the meteorite on its collision course with prehistoric Canada.
The obverse of the coin features the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt. The obverse also bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign.
In order to view the meteorite a black light flashlight is technically required. Luckily, the Royal Canadian Mint includes one with every purchase of the 2023 glow-in-the-dark coin. "Each coin comes with a black light flashlight: simply point the light at the coin for a few seconds to activate the embedded paint technology, and watch as the blue lake suddenly appears," the Mint wrote on its website.
Pure Silver Coin with Black Light Effect — Pingualuit Crater: Crystal Eye of Nunavik coinThe Royal Canadian Mint
Collectors can also bask in further details of the coin, including a view of the Moon and a glimpse of the Milky Way, all of which glow when the black light technology is activated.
The coin itself is made up of 99.99% pure silver, with black light paint technology. It has a weight of 157.6 grams and a diameter of 65.25 millimetres.
While its face value is $50, it'll definitely cost you a bit more than that in order to get your hands on this special Canadian coin. The coin can be purchased via the Royal Canadian Mint website for a total of $649.95.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.