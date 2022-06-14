Canada Travel Rules Will Change To End The Vaccine Mandate For Domestic Flights & Trains
Travellers will no longer need to be fully vaccinated to board a train or plane in Canada. But border measures will remain in place.
A change to Canada's travel restrictions means that, as of June 20, travellers will no longer need to be fully vaccinated to board a flight or train in Canada.
However, vaccination requirements will stay in place at the border. So, Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are not fully vaccinated will still need to undergo pre-entry tests and 14-day quarantines with testing on days one and eight.
Foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed into Canada. They will, however, be able to leave Canada by air or train.
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0fBREAKING NEWS: We are following the latest science and are suspending the current domestic vaccine mandates for air and rail passengers.\u201d— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1655227854
The vaccine mandate for employees in the federally regulated transportation sector will also end.
Masks will still be required on planes and trains, and travellers entering Canada will still have to fill out the ArriveCan app.
In a press release, the federal government said the change to travel rules is made possible by the favourable "the evolution of the virus," stable COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers, and widespread vaccination.
The announcement also comes as airports across the country contend with security staff shortages and long wait times.