Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
canada airspace

Canada's Airspace Is Closed To Russian Airlines ‘Effective Immediately’

The announcement was made at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Staff Writer
Canada's Airspace Is Closed To Russian Airlines ‘Effective Immediately’
Robert Aardenburg | Unsplash

On Sunday morning, the federal government announced that "Canada's airspace is closed to Russian aircraft operators," starting immediately.

Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and MP for Mississauga Centre, made the announcement on Twitter at 9 a.m. on February 27.

Included with the airspace news, the minister added: "We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retweeted Alghabra's tweet.

On February 24, Trudeau said he condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, referring to the military action as "an attack on democracy, on international law, on human rights and on freedom."

The Prime Minister also announced a new round of "severe" sanctions that target "58 individuals and entities including members of the Russian elite and their family members," along with Russian banks. He also informed the public that Canada is cancelling all Russian export permits.

Trudeau said these sanctions will have "severe costs on complicit Russian elites" and "limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion."

In a tweet on February 23, Trudeau shared a similar sentiment, stating "Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine."

"These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN," he continued.

In his following tweet, Trudeau called on Russia to "immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine, and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Quebec Orders SAQ To Remove All Russian Alcohol Products In Solidarity With Ukraine

The SAQ said they will and have already removed Russian alcohol from their shelves.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

Quebec has become the latest province in Canada to ban the sale of Russian alcohol amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Minister of Finance Eric Girard said in a tweet on February 25 that he had requested that the Société des alcools du Québec remove all Russian products.

Keep ReadingShow less

Trudeau Responded To The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine & Shared Canada's Response

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also shared remarks in Ukrainian.

JustinTrudeau | Twitter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, calling the military action "an attack on democracy, on international law, on human rights and on freedom."

He announced a new round of what he called "severe" sanctions that target "58 individuals and entities including members of the Russian elite and their family members," as well as Russian banks.

Keep ReadingShow less

Taxes In Quebec: Why You Have To File 2 Returns & How It Could Finally End

Here's why we still have this extremely irritating system.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Quebec is the only province where residents get to experience the immense joy of filing two tax returns. What might seem like a small annual irritant is the product of decades of haggling over provincial and federal government powers.

The current situation represents a kind of stalemate. No one — not taxpayers, not the provincial government, not the federal parties — are particularly happy about it.

Keep ReadingShow less

Towed Freedom Convoy Vehicles Should Be Sold Off, According To Ottawa's Mayor

The protest has been incredibly costly for Ottawa.

OttawaPolice | Twitter

Unlike the demonstrations in Quebec City and Montreal, where protesters made their point and promptly left, the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa wreaked havoc on daily life in the capital for 23 days before police cleared it out. Now, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is suggesting the city should begin selling the cars and trucks that have been towed in connection to the convoy.

"We actually have the ability to confiscate those vehicles and sell them," Watson told CBC News. "And I want to see them sold. I don't want the return to these people who've been causing such frustration and angst in our community."

Keep ReadingShow less