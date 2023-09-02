17 Spontaneous Fall Road Trips Less Than 3 Hours From Montreal
Quebec fall foliage is next level! 🍁🍃🍂
Picture this: stunning shades of red, orange, and gold blanket the Quebec landscape, making every road trip feel like a journey through a Hallmark movie. From charming villages painted in autumnal hues to hidden forest gems waiting to be explored, there are loads of stunning spots near Montreal where you can see exceptional views of the fall foliage.
So, we've curated a list of 17 irresistible destinations that'll have you falling head over heels for the autumn season in Quebec. So, grab your flannel, pumpkin-spiced latte and a camera; because the foliage-filled adventures don't last nearly as long enough as they should.
Arbraska Parks
Distance from Montreal: There are seven parks within a 3-hour range from Montreal. The closest one is in Mont-Saint-Grégoire (30 minutes).
Why You Should Go: These adventure parks let you soar through the colourful treetops via ziplines and aerial game treks. You can also bounce on suspended nets, or go on night treks and hiking trails in some locations.
Mont-Saint-Hilaire
Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Only a short drive from Montreal, you can visit the cute community of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, and observe the picturesque fall scenery as you walk around the nearby town of Beloeil. For the best panoramic views, you can purchase a $9 day pass to access the Gault Reserve and hike up the town's eponymous hill.
Oka National Park
Distance from Montreal: 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Less than an hour from Montreal, Oka is the closest Quebec national park for Montrealers wishing to go on a leaf-spotting day trip in the Laurentians without driving too far.
Rigaud
Distance from Montreal: 50 minutes
Why You Should Go: The 'Sentiers de L'escapade' in Montérégie features 27 kilometres of trails that are accessible year-round free of charge with stunning views of the changing colours.
Sainte-Adèle
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour
Why You Should Go: There are many beautiful things to see in autumn in this area, including the iconic Sainte-Marguerite Falls, and Saint-Sauveur Peak, which will have plenty of activities to celebrate the changing colours in the Laurentians.
Lanaudière
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Still quite close to our city, Lanaudière is less popular than the Laurentians or the Eastern Townships but it offers many off-the-beaten-path activities for city folks craving a fall getaway in the forest. In addition to seeing the beautiful Dorwin Falls in the park of the same name, you can chill out along the banks of the Ouareau River and admire the beautiful autumn trees. Dogs on leash are allowed in the park.
Étang Baker
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Situated in East Bolton, this gorgeous lake in the shape of a heart is surrounded by colourful leaves in autumn. This unique fall destination is so romantic and Instagrammable — especially if you own a drone.
Mont-Tremblant
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Situated in the Laurentians, these mountains are mostly famous for their ski resorts, but autumn in the region is not to be disregarded. Take a gondola right up the mountain and take all of those views in.
Saint-Donat
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 35 minutes
Why You Should Go: This municipality is organizing its yearly fall festival 'Symphonie des couleurs' from September 16 to October 7, 2023, and you can expect lots of workshops and events within a magnificent landscape.
Parc Oméga
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour and 40 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Parc Omega is well known for allowing curious adventurers to 'sleep with wolves', but you can also drive through the park for a couple of hours to see some wild animals, as well as the beautiful fall foliage.
Mont-Orford
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 45 minutes
Why You Should Go: From September 16 to October 15, you can enjoy some fun activities and ride the gondola at the Autumn festival 'Flambée des couleurs' in Mont-Orford. There shall be music, yoga sessions and several food trucks. Overall, the Eastern Townships region is one of the most popular neighbouring regions for Montrealers thanks to, among other things, its beautiful Victorian farmhouses and numerous microbreweries.
Gorge-de-Coaticook
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours
Why You Need To Go: Located in Coaticook in the Eastern Townships, this park has a 50-foot-tall suspension bridge that offers stunning views of fall foliage. The easy 90-minute-long hike will lead you to a cave and a lovely gorge.
Gatineau Park
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 10 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Gatineau Park is not to be missed in fall — with its trees covered with red and orange leaves, hiking trails and the popular Pink Lake. And just across the river, you'll find Ottawa, for a stop in the Canadian capital.
The Thousand Islands
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: On the border between Canada and the United States where the St. Lawrence River flows out of Lake Ontario, you'll find Alexandria Bay and the historic Boldt Castle. You can go island-hopping using the ferry and decide which one of them has the best fall foliage.
Quebec City
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours and 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Of course, let's not forget the second-best city in our province. Quebec City is an amazing spot for an autumn getaway, as the fall leaves make it look like a village out of a fairy tale.
Parc National de Mont-Mégantic
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This park, which was created in 1994, is an increasingly popular year-round outdoor destination. It is the only scientific attraction of its kind in Quebec, at the heart of the first International Dark Sky Reserve. Located in the heart of the Eastern Townships, Mont-Mégantic is known for its pristine wilderness, stunning panoramic views and opportunities for stargazing at the renowned ASTROLab.
Parc National de Plaisance
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Parc National de Plaisance is a serene oasis located along the shores of the Ottawa River. This picturesque national park is a haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers, where you can observe a diverse array of bird species, including migratory waterfowl.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
- This Fall Foliage Map Of Quebec Shows Exactly When & Where To ... ›
- 9 Romantic Date Ideas In & Around Montreal For A Fall Adventure ... ›
- What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Thanksgiving Monday - MTL Blog ›
- This Quebec Resort Was Ranked Among The Best In Canada & It’s Only 90 Mins From Montreal - MTL Blog ›