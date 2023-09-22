The Top UNESCO World Heritage Sites Were Ranked & This Canadian Destination Made The Cut
A gorgeous Quebec nature reserve was also added to the official list.
The world's most captivating UNESCO sites were listed and a stunning Canadian destination managed to make the cut.
Explore, a travel tour company located in the United Kingdom, created a shortlist of the most visually unforgettable experiences for travellers across the globe. The travel operator narrowed the list of over 1,000 UNESCO World Heritage sites down to 52 based on how recognizable they are, ensuring landmarks from each continent were included. Explore then conducted a study where participants were shown the shortlisted landmarks and through eye-tracking technology, determined which UNESCO sites yielded the most attention.
"With thousands of UNESCO World Heritage sites across the globe that beckon to be visited at least once in a lifetime, they make for amazing places to set our sights on our next adventure holiday," Explore said.
So, which UNESCO site topped the list?
Explore ranked Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal in the United Kingdom first. The Welsh landmark floats over the River Dee and is known to be the highest and longest navigable aqueduct in the world.
The Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks were ranked second overall thanks to its rugged mountain peaks, massive waterfalls, canyons, limestone caves, fossils and glaciers galore. According to Explore, participants gazed at the Canadian landmark for an average of 0.31 seconds.
Made up of four national parks: Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho, the Canadian Rockies also offers a plethora of summer activities from hiking, fishing, and wildlife viewing as well as loads of winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.
The Rockies aren't the only Canadian destination gaining praise. Anticosti Island in Quebec may not have been included in Explore's ranking, but it has officially been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. "The island is recognized worldwide for its exceptional fossil assemblage representing the first global mass extinction of animal life on Earth," Parks Canada said.
With a total area of more than 9,200 square kilometres and a coastline that stretches over 550 kilometres, Anticosti represents one of the largest stratigraphic successions in thickness and the most complete fossil record of marine life of the period that spans more than 10 million years of Earth's history between 447 and 437 million years ago,' the press release stated.
While Quebec has much to celebrate over, so do the remaining top five of the most alluring UNESCO sites.
Third on the list is Brazil's coastal city Rio de Janeiro, with the Carioca landscapes gaining the most recognition. "It's a spectacular blend of natural and urban environments, with the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer overseeing the city," Explore said. Considering Rio is home to gorgeous tropical forests and the iconic beaches of Capcaban and Ipanema, it's no surprise participants were drawn to this landmark.
Tied for fourth place are Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia and the Maloti-Drakensberg Park in South Africa. Both held the study participants' gaze for 0.30 seconds.
Wrapping up the top five of the most visually striking UNESCO sites in the world is the Island of Mozambique, a historic island known for its fascinating mix of architecture, which includes Arab, Indian and European influences and its key role as a trading post back in the 1600s.
Wondering which other UNESCO World Heritage Sites made the ranking? Here's the complete top 20 of the most captivating UNESCO destinations:
- Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal — United Kingdom
- Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks — Canada
- Rio de Janeiro — Brazil
- Plitvice Lakes National Park — Croatia and Maloti-Drakensberg Park — South Africa
- Island of Mozambique — Mozambique
- Ancient City of Sigiriya — Sri Lanka
- Angkor Wat — Cambodia and Historic Centre of Oaxaca and Archaeological Site of Monte Albán — Mexico
- Sceilg Mhichíl — Ireland
- Petra — Jordan
- Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (Kyoto, Uji and Otsu Cities) — Japan
- Yellowstone National Park — United States
- Taj Mahal — India
- Galápagos Islands — Galapagos Islands
- Rapa Nui National Park (Easter Island) — Chile
- Piazza del Duomo, Pisa — Italy
- Fujisan, sacred place and source of artistic inspiration (Mount Fuji) — Japan
- Historic Centre of Lima — Peru
- Historic Ensemble of the Potala Palace, Lhasa — China
- Palace and Park of Versailles — France
- Statue of Liberty — United States
