The ‘Best Small Town In America’ Is 2 Hours From Montreal & Is Perfect For A Fall Road Trip
Grab your passports!
If you're looking for the perfect fall road trip, then only two hours from Montreal lays the 'Best Small Town in America' — Stowe, Vermont. As the autumn season rolls in, this charming town transforms into a picturesque destination known for its lush landscapes adorned in shades of red, orange, and gold. And luckily for Montrealers — you don't have to travel far to experience all the Hallmark goodness.
Stowe is your quintessential fall escape, and its close proximity to Montreal makes it an ideal destination for those seeking a quick getaway to immerse themselves in the beauty of the harvest season. In fact, Stowe was voted as one of the best small towns in America by Travel + Leisure.
The winding roads leading to Stowe are as much a part of the adventure as the destination itself, as you'll be treated to gorgeous views of the changing leaves along the way. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast ready to tackle the numerous hiking trails, a foodie eager to savour farm-to-table cuisine, or a relaxation seeker looking to unwind in a cozy inn, Stowe offers a little bit of everything for everyone.
While you will need your passport to cross the Canada-U.S. border, it's totally worth it once you get a glimpse of the fall foliage.
For those seeking a more adventurous visit, hiking Mount Mansfield might be right up your alley. You can also take advantage of the Stowe Recreation Path, the Gold Brook Covered Bridge and of course, Bingham Falls. Stowe is also home to a number of must-try breweries including the Idletyme Brewing Company, Stowe Cider, and The Alchemist Brewery, which is known for its hip and contemporary vibes and stellar taproom.
If you've got your stomach set on a hearty meal, then you just might want to look into a few notable Stowe restaurants including The Bench, Whip Bar & Grill on Main and the Cliff House Restaurant — give the mac and cheese with braised pork ribs a try and thank us later.
For the best views of the fall foliage, Go Stowe recommends a visit to Moscow and Little River or Edson, West and Brush Hill for optimal views. Visitors can also catch the changing colours along the Winooski River and Gregg Hill, too.
Montreal to Stowe Road Trip
Where: Stowe, Vermont
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 30 mins
Why You Need To Go: Stowe, nestled in the scenic Green Mountains of Vermont, is a picturesque destination for fall foliage enthusiasts, offering a breathtaking display of autumn colours and numerous outdoor activities. Just a short drive from Montreal, it provides a perfect escape to experience the beauty of the season in a charming New England setting.