A Montreal Neighbourhood Was Just Ranked Among The Coolest In The World
Montreal is always making waves. 😎
After naming Montreal's rue Wellington as the coolest street in the world, Time Out is sharing even more love for Montreal with yet another accolade. In a recent list of the world's "40 Coolest Neighbourhoods", Downtown Montreal managed to snag a spot in the 2023 ranking.
"The world’s coolest neighbourhoods this year is, therefore, places with big personalities. Each area’s diversity is reflected in its food, culture and festivals. Community is key: locals have banded together to rebuild their neighbourhood after disaster, to protest the demolition of much-loved cultural venues or simply to create spaces where people can come together and have some fun," Time Out said.
Time Out enlisted over 12,000 people to help create the 2023 shortlist of the top neighbourhoods in the world. Time Out then narrowed down its selection with the insight and expertise of city editors and local experts. The publication took into consideration factors such as community, social ventures, access to open and green spaces and thriving street life.
Well, turns out Downtown Montreal encompasses a lot of those very factors as it landed in the 36th spot.
Although Montreal performed much better in the 2022 ranking, with the Mile-End landing in fifth, we're still content that Time Out gave Montreal its much-deserved flowers this year.
Now, downtown Montreal has been a bustling spot in the city for decades, drawing in folks for retail therapy and massive events including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Just For Laughs, and Montreal Pride. Time Out also highlighted the many free activities available in downtown Montreal, particularly in the Place des Arts area such as giant chess boards, outdoor art installations, and even circus acts.
During the winter, downtown Montreal transforms into a wonderland with a massive ice skating rink, disco bumper cars and loads of food trucks, too. "With a population of creatives and young professionals, along with some of the best new (and highest) rooftops, hotels and restaurants in town, downtown is the place to be," Time Out wrote.
Downtown Montreal was only one of two Canadian neighbourhoods to make the cut on this year's Time Out list, with Toronto's Annex coming in at number 38.
Wondering which other spots made the cut? Here is the complete top 10 of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, according to Time Out:
- Laureles — Medellin, Colombia
- Smithfield — Dublin, Ireland
- Carabanchel — Madrid, Spain
- Havnen — Copenhagen, Denmark
- Sheung Wan — Hong Kong
- Brunswick East — Melbourne, Australia
- Mid-City — New Orleans, United States
- Isola — Milan, Italy
- West — Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Tomigaya — Tokyo, Japan