Canadian Government Officials Confirmed Santa Is Vaxxed & Has His ArriveCAN Ready For Xmas
The magic of Christmas lives on! 🎅
Besides all the new measures coming into place right before the holidays, it looks like the magic of Christmas continues to live on!
According to Canadian government official Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and MP for Mississauga Centre, Santa is good to go again this year.
In an adorable tweet, Alghabra told the population that Santa is vaccinated, has his mask ready to go when he enters your chimney and has his ArriveCAN, which is mandatory for travel, downloaded to make his trip from the North Pole a whole lot easier.
The MP thanked the beloved Père Nöel for taking the time out of his busy schedule to chat with him before his "official takeoff in a few days."
Thank you Santa for taking the time to chat with me before your official takeoff in a few days! 
We made sure that Santa had his:
Vaccine 
Mask 
ArriveCAN 
Stay tuned for more on our conversation!
During a press conference this time last year, on December 20, 2020, Premier François Legault and Dr. Horacio Arruda confirmed that Santa was in fact an essential service, meaning he'd be allowed to deliver presents to the kids in Quebec as per usual.
Although holiday gatherings were forbidden in most parts of the province this year, the premier promised us all that Santa lived in a "green zone" where the virus hadn't been able to make its way into. It seems like Santa's workshop is a safe spot yet again this year.
It's important to note that the Quebec government recently went back on its promise to allow up to 20 vaccinated individuals during private holiday gatherings.
Because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Quebec, only a maximum of 10 people or occupants from three households are allowed to attend an indoor private gathering this holiday season.
