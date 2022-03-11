This Montreal Travel Company Is Hiring & Employees Get Unlimited Vacay Plus Cheaper Flights
Not to mention free gym memberships, too!
Ah, the joy of looking for a new job. Never fun right? Well, it can be. There are loads of Montreal companies hiring with great benefits, and FlightHub is one of them. The company was first founded in Montreal back in 2012, with a goal to make online travel as easy and accessible as possible, and now they're expanding their team.
FlightHub is currently looking to fill a number of roles in their Montreal office that are both tech and non-tech related, including various positions in operations and accounting, software development and technology, marketing, and travel and customer experience.
The best part of it all? The benefits! FlightHub offers its employees a range of impressive benefits that are certainly worth noting.
In addition to an unlimited vacation policy and employee pricing on booking flights through FlightHub, you have access to group insurance plans, free gym memberships, and subsidies on continuing education.
Oh, and that's not all. FlightHub also covers a subsidy of 60% of employees' hybrid or electric car lease payments. And if you don't drive, the company takes care of 80% of your monthly transit pass.
You'll also never go hungry working at FlightHub. The Montreal-based company offers employees free coffee every morning from Café Depot, an Allon Mon Coco breakfast every Tuesday, a fully loaded snack bar with refreshing drinks and fruit, and the occasional spontaneous 5 à 7, too.
"We are a group of ambitious and passionate folks, with an unstoppable determination when it comes to defining the future of online travel," FlightHub said. Now, if this is something you feel you wanna be a part of, then you know what to do!